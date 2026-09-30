FIA, ACO extend World Endurance Championship partnership to 2037

DUBAI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), the founder and organiser of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, on Wednesday announced a 10-year extension of their partnership for the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC), running until the end of 2037.

The new agreement will take effect at the end of 2027, when the current agreement expires, and aims to support the championship's continued growth and commercial development.

Under the extended partnership agreement, all regulatory processes will be overseen by FIA Working Groups and the FIA Endurance Commission, and will require the final approval of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

The homologation process has also been streamlined, with the FIA and ACO overseeing the homologation of all cars competing in the Hypercar class.

The agreement will also provide increased FIA branding across key areas, including parc fermé, the podium and Safety Cars, as well as broadcast coverage.

Eight of the world’s leading auto manufacturers currently compete in Hypercar, the top category of FIA WEC. Following the addition of the LMGT3 class in 2024, the championship now counts no fewer than 14 marques in total on the starting grid. Two more giants of the automotive industry – Ford and McLaren – are set to join the Hypercar ranks in 2027.

The agreement will also deliver a more unified technical framework that defines top-level endurance racing Hypercars competing both in the FIA WEC and IMSA in North America, which will be introduced from 2030. The new framework will provide greater cost-efficiency for manufacturers to compete in endurance racing championships and events globally, boosting potential participation and increasing the spectacle for motor sport fans.

Mohammed ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said, “This is not simply an agreement; it is a vital step forward for racing that will secure the future of the FIA World Endurance Championship for years to come. This is a deal built for the future, a deal of the century, one that strengthens the collaboration between the FIA and ACO, a relationship that dates back over 120 years, and sets the championship up for a decade of record growth that will deliver real benefits to fans, drivers, teams and manufacturers."

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, said, “We are delighted to see the agreement between the FIA and the ACO extended, reinforcing the strong and long-standing relationship that has been at the heart of the FIA World Endurance Championship since its creation in 2012. This partnership has been built on trust, shared ambition, and a common commitment to the development of endurance racing."

Alberto Villarreal, General Manager at the FIA, said, “The FIA World Endurance Championship is stronger and more popular than it has ever been before, with a growing and evolving fanbase, and an impressive roster of top-tier global auto-manufacturers."

Frédéric Lequien, CEO of Le Mans Endurance Management, the promoter for the FIA World Endurance Championship, said, "This agreement comes at an exciting time for the FIA World Endurance Championship. The championship is experiencing exceptional momentum, with growing engagement from manufacturers, teams, partners, media, and fans around the world."