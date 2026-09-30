MOSCOW, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Russia plans to increase coal production to 662 million tonnes by 2050, a target included in the country’s coal industry development programme, according to the Russian government website.

The programme approved by the government provides for maintaining existing coal production capacity and creating conditions for the development of a new resource base for the coal industry, TV BRICS reported.

According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksander Novak, by 2050 the sector’s gross value added is expected to increase sixfold, while the overall multiplier effect is projected to reach 10 trillion roubles.

During the first eight months of 2026, Russia increased coal exports by 7.2 percent, according to the government website.