UAE, Montenegro discuss strengthening judicial cooperation

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Supreme Court has received a judicial delegation from Montenegro, headed by Valentina Pavličić, President of the Supreme Court of Montenegro, during a visit coinciding with the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026.

The meeting was attended by Aleksandar Mostrokol, Acting Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Montenegro to the UAE.

The delegation was received by Mohamed Hamad Al Badi Al Dhaheri, President of the Federal Supreme Court, along with a number of the court's judges and administrative officials.

During the meeting, Al Dhaheri briefed the delegation on the court's development and the UAE's transition towards a smart judicial system, including improvements to litigation procedures aimed at simplifying processes, accelerating case completion and enhancing the quality of judicial services.

The two sides exchanged views and expertise on the functioning of judicial systems and ways to further develop them.

The delegation also toured the court's facilities and courtrooms and was briefed on its judicial, administrative and technical procedures.

Al Dhaheri thanked Pavličić and the accompanying delegation for the visit, stressing the importance of strengthening judicial cooperation and exchanging expertise between the two countries to support the development of judicial work and enhance cooperation between their judicial institutions.