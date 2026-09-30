Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution participates in UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution is participating in the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, which is being held in Abu Dhabi until 1st October, with a delegation comprising a number of Public Prosecution members.

The participation reflects efforts to keep pace with judicial and international developments, maintain an effective presence on global platforms, exchange expertise on advanced best practices and enhance judicial performance in line with the highest standards.

The Congress is being held under the theme, “Accelerating crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law: Protecting people and planet and achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the digital age.”

Public Prosecution members attended specialised sessions and interactive workshops on the latest approaches and mechanisms for addressing emerging crime patterns, combating transnational crime and fraud linked to rapid digital developments, as well as practical frameworks for the responsible use of AI and modern technologies to facilitate access to criminal justice and enhance judicial efficiency.

The sessions also explored ways to deepen international judicial cooperation, strengthen strategic partnerships and exchange advanced judicial expertise in mutual legal assistance and law enforcement, thereby strengthening the justice system, protecting society and safeguarding rights.