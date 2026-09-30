MOI urges stronger international partnerships to safeguard maritime supply chains

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has reaffirmed its readiness to share expertise and knowledge and build partnerships to strengthen international cooperation, safeguard the integrity of maritime supply chains and prevent their exploitation for criminal activities.

The ministry said dismantling criminal networks at their source can help curb their activities and prevent illicit shipments from reaching their destinations.

It stressed that the shipping sector is an essential partner in these efforts, given its strategic position across supply chains and its ability to identify suspicious activities early on. It also highlighted the importance of promptly sharing information and reporting concerns before vessels set sail to help reduce risks and protect communities.

The ministry also said technological tools can be used to trace illicit routes and support vessels operating in compliance with the law.

The remarks came during the Ministry of Interior's participation in a meeting on strengthening the integrity of maritime supply chains, held on the sidelines of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice - Abu Dhabi.

Colonel Dana Humaid Al Marzouqi, Director General of International Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, said the UAE has followed an approach based on trust and partnership since its foundation, drawing on the principles of cooperation established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Al Marzouqi said tackling crimes associated with maritime supply chains requires effective cooperation between law enforcement authorities, the shipping and port industries and other relevant parties.

She highlighted the UAE’s cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) through the I2LEC initiative, aimed at strengthening collaboration and knowledge-sharing to combat illicit trafficking and environmental crimes.

Al Marzouqi said criminal organisations exploit legitimate trade channels to conceal stolen timber, illegally trafficked wildlife and hazardous waste, using forged documents, tampering with shipment seals and moving consignments through multiple ports to obscure their origin.