HIPA Board of Trustees announces completion of judging for 15th season

DUBAI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Trustees of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) has completed the judging process for the award’s 15th season, themed ‘Family’.

The announcement was made during a Board of Trustees meeting at HIPA’s headquarters in Dubai. The 15th season featured five categories: Family, Portfolio (Story-Telling), Sports Photography, General and Dreams Through AI.

During the meeting, the Board reviewed annual performance reports, summaries of completed and future projects, strategic performance indicators, and development and expansion plans based on the vision of HIPA’s Patron to promote photography locally and internationally, enhance cultural awareness, develop national talent and provide knowledge and skills development opportunities.

The Board also reviewed preparations for the season’s awards ceremony, which will take place on 10th November, 2026, at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

It also reviewed HIPA’s achievements over previous seasons, praising the performance of the executive management in strengthening the award’s position as one of the world’s most influential photography platforms and establishing a strong knowledge and skills platform for visual talent and creativity.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs and Chairman of HIPA’s Board of Trustees, highlighted the transformative vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Patron of HIPA.

He said the award has redefined the global photography landscape by establishing Dubai as an international centre for visual culture and creativity. Through its sustained investments in photographers and creative talent, HIPA has created life-changing opportunities for visual storytellers worldwide, empowering them to document humanitarian, environmental and social issues while pursuing sustainable careers.

He added that the award has played a significant role in supporting creative industries, strengthening visual culture and advancing sustainable development through the power of photography.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Vice Chairperson of HIPA’s Board of Trustees, described the award’s collection as a unique cultural and documentary resource.

She said that with more than one million photographs from 209 countries, HIPA has evolved into a remarkable visual archive that documents human, environmental and social transformations across the globe.

She added that the collection represents an invaluable artistic and anthropological record of the 21st century, and Dubai is proud to be its home.

Ali Bin Thalith, Secretary-General of HIPA, said the organisation’s achievements extend far beyond the competition itself.

He said that reaching half a million photographers and receiving more than one million images are milestones that place HIPA among the world’s most influential photography initiatives, adding that its community spans 209 countries.

Bin Thalith added that HIPA has delivered more than 230 specialised training programmes, benefiting over 10,000 photographers, alongside 50 courses for Dubai Government employees that benefited 1,324 employees, 54 courses for People of Determination that benefited 692 participants, and six courses for correctional institutions that benefited 102 inmates.

Majid Al Bastaki, member of HIPA’s Board of Trustees, said HIPA has achieved a remarkable level of cultural globalisation by proving that photography is one of humanity’s most powerful common languages.

He added that international media and photography communities continue to recognise HIPA’s transparent judging process, robust intellectual property protections and a blind evaluation system.

Matar bin Lahej, member of HIPA’s Board of Trustees, said HIPA’s impact extends well beyond recognising winners, noting that the award continues to create value through education and capacity building.

He said that by investing in photographers and developing their skills through more than 230 training programmes benefiting over 10,000 participants, the award contributes to the long-term sustainability of the photography sector and strengthens Dubai’s position as a regional centre for photography education.