Kuwait Central Bank leads banking digital transformation

KUWAIT, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's digital banking transformation began with the launch of the country's first ATM and the use of plastic cards in 1979, led by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK).

CBK has pursued a proactive approach based on regulatory frameworks supporting financial innovation, adoption of modern technologies, cybersecurity, data protection and financial stability.

Global experience has shown that digitally prepared countries were better able to limit the economic impact of crises, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic and amid rapid technological advances.

Kuwait has kept pace with these developments through its Kuwait Vision 2035, which seeks to establish the country as an advanced financial and commercial centre.

The vision promotes a shift from an energy-based economy toward a knowledge-based economy that delivers sustainable growth, while prioritising information and communications technology infrastructure.

CBK has been a key driver of this transformation through a series of regulatory measures and policies covering monetary and banking activities.

The bank launched its Regulatory Sandbox, among the world's pioneering regulatory environments, for companies and individuals seeking to introduce innovative financial technology products and services.

The sandbox supports innovation by allowing financial service providers to test products using advanced technologies or innovative applications of existing technologies.

Since 2004, CBK has continued developing Kuwait's payment systems infrastructure, including the Kuwait Automated Settlement System for Participants (KASSIP) and Kuwait Electronic Cheque Clearing Company (KECC).

These systems have undergone continuous expansion and modernisation, improving operational efficiency and reliability.

CBK also implemented the second phase of the National Payment System project, whose development began in January 2024.

As part of the project, the Kuwait Automated Clearing System was launched in January 2026, marking a strategic step in developing payment infrastructure.

In February, CBK launched the Kuwait Dispute Management System as part of the project's second phase.

The system provides an integrated mechanism for handling and settling disputes arising from financial transactions conducted through national payment systems.

It also supports the digital transformation of related financial correspondence.

CBK also launched the Electronic Banking Services System (EBSS) for government entities, providing faster, more accurate and efficient financial transactions.

The system now serves 46 government entities, enabling automated and immediate transfers and responses, while allowing direct monitoring of transfers and account balances.

In cross-border payments, the second group of local banks joined the AFAQ Gulf payment system, which enables fast, low-cost transfers in GCC and other currencies within a secure environment.

To foster financial technology, CBK approved the launch of the Wamd instant payment service for individuals in 2024.

Apple Pay entered the Kuwaiti market in 2022, while approvals were also granted for other digital payment services, including Samsung Pay.

These developments helped increase the share of non-cash transactions from about 34 percent in 2010 to 84 percent in the first quarter of 2026.

As part of regulating electronic payments, CBK required companies and financial institutions operating payment and electronic settlement systems to regularise their status and obtain its approval.

Entities established after the regulatory instructions were issued must also register with CBK before offering electronic payment-related services or products.

CBK has approved nine companies to provide electronic payment services and seven companies as electronic money service providers.

Regarding digital banking, CBK established a digital banking framework in 2022 allowing digital banks under three main models.

The first allows an existing bank to establish a digital banking unit under a different brand, as demonstrated by Weyay of National Bank of Kuwait, Tam of Kuwait Finance House and SiDi of Warba Bank.

The second model is banking-as-a-service, based on partnerships between licensed banks and digital partners.

The third involves a fully independent digital bank operating under a banking license and providing integrated digital services relying heavily on cloud-based systems.

CBK has consistently stressed that financial innovation requires a trusted environment supported by effective supervision.

Accordingly, it launched the Wolooj Innovation Hub in 2023 to encourage innovation in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, information security, financial technology and regulatory technology.

The hub also supports turning ideas into practical solutions by providing resources and fostering a culture of experimentation.

CBK's digital strategy views transformation as more than adopting modern technology, emphasising innovation, flexibility and adaptability to rapid changes.

The strategy seeks to establish advanced operational and technological capabilities that meet customer needs while supporting financial sector stability and sustainability.

CBK also supports financial technology through regulatory instructions, frameworks and procedures designed to provide a secure environment for innovation.

These measures allow innovative products and services to be tested and assessed against international best practices while safeguarding financial system stability.

The bank's digital transformation strategy is based on partnership and integration with local banks.

It has urged banks to develop forward-looking strategies outlining their objectives for improving banking products and services through high-quality, cost-effective financial technologies.

To develop national talent, CBK launched an internal scholarship programme on April 30 for Kuwaitis pursuing master's degrees in financial technology.

The programme aims to prepare national professionals capable of leading digital transformation in the financial sector.

Financial inclusion is another key pillar of CBK's digital strategy, with policies and strategies designed to facilitate access to financial services for individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Kuwait has made tangible progress in financial inclusion, particularly in banking accounts for low-income groups and domestic workers, which exceeded 1.46 million as of April 14, 2026.

CBK considers cybersecurity and digital risk management key pillars of its digital strategy, balancing rapid financial and technological innovation with financial stability and infrastructure protection.

In December, it issued the Cyber and Operational Resilience Framework for local banks and financial institutions, updating the 2020 Cybersecurity Framework.

The updated framework addresses evolving digital risks and strengthens the banking sector's ability to counter cyber threats.

In April, CBK also launched the Fraud Shield Initiatives Accelerator Programme to strengthen detection and prevention of electronic financial fraud and raise public awareness.

The initiative involves banks, payment service providers, fintech innovators and regulatory authorities.

To build national capabilities, CBK developed Risk Management Leaders and Cybersecurity Leaders programmes to qualify Kuwaiti professionals and equip them with relevant knowledge and skills.

As financial digitalisation accelerates, CBK recognises consumer trust as essential to ensuring a secure, inclusive and resilient financial system.

It has therefore adopted an integrated approach focused on consumer protection, digital innovation and financial literacy, alongside awareness campaigns addressing emerging digital risks and threats.