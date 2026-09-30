UAE officially joins World Curling Federation

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, represented by the UAE Winter Sports Federation, has officially joined the World Curling Federation.

In a statement, the Federation said curling is an Olympic and Paralympic team sport played on ice, with competitions in men’s, women’s and mixed doubles categories, in addition to wheelchair events.

Hamel Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Vice President of the Federation, said the membership reflects the Federation's efforts to expand its international partnerships, strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise with countries around the world, supporting the development of winter sports and participation in international development programmes.

He said the membership represents an important addition to the Federation's development efforts and will support initiatives and plans aimed at developing curling, expanding its reach and strengthening national teams, paving the way for their participation in regional and international championships.

Al Qubaisi said the Federation continues to implement a strategy aimed at improving sporting achievements by identifying and developing talent, enhancing the readiness of national teams for international competition and seeking to host more continental and international championships and events.

He added that membership of the World Curling Federation will enable UAE national teams to benefit from development programmes and expand their participation in international championships.