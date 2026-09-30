Khalifa Award for Education participates in MENA Higher Education Leadership Forum in Dubai

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Experts and specialists in scientific research have highlighted the role of the Khalifa Award for Education, one of the institutions of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, in promoting a culture of excellence across the educational and academic sectors locally, regionally and internationally.

They highlighted the Award's impact on the education ecosystem through its various fields, which help identify and nurture educational and academic talent while fostering a positive impact on individuals and communities.

The remarks came during the Award's participation in the 7th MENA Higher Education Leadership Forum (MENA-HELF), organised by the Centre for Learning Innovations and Customised Knowledge Solutions (CLICKS) in Dubai from 28th to 30th September.

The Award's stand attracted interest from academics and education professionals seeking information about the fields offered in its 20th edition, which comprises 10 fields across 18 categories. Applications will remain open until 31st December, 2026.

Humaid Al Houti, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education, highlighted the importance of the Award's participation in the Forum, which brought together experts, speakers and participants from 60 countries to discuss the role of higher education in shaping the future of coming generations.

He said the Khalifa Award for Education's participation in the Forum reflects the vision of Erth Zayed Philanthropies to foster a positive impact on individuals and communities at the local, regional and international levels.

The Award covers various aspects of education, including higher education and pre-university education, as well as the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning, the first of its kind globally, which aims to highlight leading scientific and applied practices in creating stimulating learning environments that foster creativity among children from an early age.

Al Houti said the Award sought, through its participation, to raise awareness of its various fields, particularly the Higher Education Field – Distinguished University Lecturer Category; the Educational Research Field; the Innovation in Teaching Arabic Language Field – Innovative University Lecturer Category; the Innovative Educational Projects and Programmes Field; the Educational Authorship for Children Field; and the Education and Community Service Field – Distinguished Emirati Family Category, which recognises Emirati families that have made significant educational contributions to supporting their children's educational journey.