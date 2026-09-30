Hazza bin Zayed reviews Khalifa University’s research programmes, scientific initiatives in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has reviewed key research programmes and scientific initiatives undertaken by Khalifa University of Science and Technology in Al Ain Region to advance academic research, enhance the quality of higher education, and develop a knowledge-based and innovation-driven national economy.

The meeting took place as H.H. Sheikh Hazza received a delegation from Khalifa University of Science and Technology, led by Professor Ebrahim Saeed Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, who briefed him on the university’s achievements and the contributions of its research centres to supporting vital and industrial sectors, in line with national economic priorities and strategic directions.

Sheikh Hazza was also briefed on Khalifa University’s contributions to translating scientific and academic research into outcomes that support industrial research, by transforming technological applications into commercially viable projects through effective partnerships with industry institutions, as well as developing innovative solutions that serve local production.

He underscored the role of national universities in fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation among students and researchers, and accelerating the transfer of knowledge and technology to the market, supporting economic diversification and sustainable development in Al Ain Region.

The university delegation also presented the advanced research capabilities of its laboratories and scientific facilities, highlighting how they are being leveraged to develop promising future technologies by driving innovation across national priority sectors, linking research outputs to market and industry trends, and attracting global expertise and research partnerships while reinforcing the university as a leading regional and international centre for research and development.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the university delegation expressed their appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the reception and for his continued support for scientific research and higher education, as well as his commitment to following the university’s achievements and research programmes.

The delegation affirmed their commitment to advancing the leadership’s vision of building a knowledge-based national economy in support of the objectives and strategic directions of the UAE’s sustainable development journey.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Ain Region; and members of the Khalifa University delegation, including Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Senior Advisor to the Chairman’s Office; and Professor Yahya Zweiri, Senior Director of the Research and Innovation Centre for Graphene and 2D Materials (RIC2D) and Director of the Advanced Research and Innovation Centre (ARIC).