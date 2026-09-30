Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the storming of the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and groups of settlers under the protection of Israeli police.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Muslim Council of Elders reaffirmed its categorical rejection of these provocative and extremist actions, which constitute a flagrant violation of international law and all conventions.

It called for an end to repeated incursions and incitement to hatred and violence and for those responsible to be held accountable. It also stressed the need to respect the historic and legal status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque, protect holy sites and end ongoing violations.

The Council called on the international community to uphold its responsibilities and take effective action to halt the violations and advance a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue, ending the suffering of the Palestinian people, which has persisted for over seven decades, and realising their legitimate right to establish an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.