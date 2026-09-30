PureHealth, Erth Hospitality partner to enhance care experience at SEHA Corniche Hospital

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- PureHealth on Wednesday signed a strategic partnership with Erth Hospitality, the catering division of Erth Abu Dhabi and a homegrown Emirati brand renowned for authentic service and culinary excellence, to introduce a service-led patient experience model at SEHA Corniche Hospital.

The partnership combines world-class clinical care with premium guest-service expertise, transforming how patients, families and visitors experience every stage of their healthcare journey.

Under the partnership, PureHealth and Erth Hospitality will enhance non-clinical services, including food and beverage, housekeeping and guest experience, to create a more welcoming, comfortable and patient-centred environment.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said, "The future of healthcare extends far beyond clinical outcomes. How a patient feels, how a family is greeted and how every moment of care is delivered shape recovery and trust. Through our partnership with Erth Hospitality, we are reimagining the journey of everyone visiting the hospital to offer world-class personalised care with authentic Emirati warmth.

"This reflects our commitment to placing people at the centre of everything we do and to shaping the future of healthcare innovation beyond medical excellence."

Rooted in the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Emirati hospitality, Erth Hospitality brings its experience in local traditions, cultural sensitivities and culinary services to the partnership, supporting PureHealth's approach to enhancing the experience of patients, families and visitors.

Shaikha Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of Erth Abu Dhabi, said, "Our partnership with SEHA Corniche Hospital, one of Abu Dhabi's longest-established healthcare institutions, represents an important step towards enhancing the care experience. At Erth, Emirati hospitality is rooted in the values of generosity, care and genuine warmth.

"Through this partnership, we look forward to bringing these values into the hospital environment, helping to create an experience that offers comfort and reassurance, while ensuring patients and their families feel supported and a sense of home."