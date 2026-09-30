Ministry of Higher Education, ENOC Group to link overseas scholarships with career pathways

DUBAI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has signed a cooperation agreement with ENOC Group to connect overseas scholarship opportunities for Emirati students with structured training, professional development and post-graduation employment pathways at ENOC.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Ahmed Sultan Al Shuaibi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and Hussain Sultan Lootah, GCEO of ENOC Group, on the sidelines of the Group’s participation in the Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026 exhibition.

During the first year, the partnership will support scholarships and students who are already studying overseas through the Ministry’s scholarship programme.

The Ministry and ENOC will identify countries, universities and academic disciplines that align with national priorities and the Group’s future workforce requirements. They will also develop the criteria used to assess and select participating students.

The Ministry will manage the application process, make final scholarship decisions in coordination with ENOC, cover tuition fees in line with its applicable policies and monitor students’ academic progress throughout their studies.

ENOC will help assess candidates and create a structured development pathway for each student. Through career guidance, mentoring, practical training and work-based learning, students will gain relevant experience and a better understanding of potential roles within the Group, while continuing to stay engaged throughout their studies, tracking their development and providing feedback.

Dr. Al Shuaibi said that such collaborations help develop qualified national talent in priority disciplines, thereby achieving the required alignment between higher education outcomes and labour market needs.

Lootah said, “By working with the Ministry, we can help students pursue disciplines that respond to the UAE’s future needs while giving them practical exposure to the energy sector. This integrated approach will equip participants with the skills, experience and confidence to make a strong transition from higher education into the workplace.”

After successfully graduating and obtaining the required qualification, participating students may be offered employment opportunities at ENOC. The Group will support those joining its workforce through onboarding, continued training and professional development to help them transition effectively into their roles.

Alongside the partnership, ENOC’s participation at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026 is highlighting the breadth of career opportunities available across the Group. Visitors can learn about working environments across its operations in Jebel Ali, Sharjah and Fujairah, as well as its retail network throughout the UAE.

ENOC is also showcasing roles across technical and professional fields, including cybersecurity, refinery engineering, laboratory operations, chemistry and analytical sciences.