SEWA completes 33 kilovolt distribution station in Khorfakkan

SHARJAH, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Within the framework of the efforts of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) aimed at enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of the energy system, and keeping pace with the development and urban renaissance witnessed by the city of Khorfakkan, the authority completed a project to establish and operate a main distribution electricity station with a voltage of 33 kV.

With a total capacity of 60 Megavolt Ampere and a total cost of AED35 million, the station mainly serves the Khorfakkan Resort, as it provides the resort’s needs for electrical energy efficiently and reliably, which supports the readiness of the project and the operation of its various facilities.

It also serves the surrounding urban areas in addition to some future projects in the region and keeps pace with the growing status of Khorfakkan as a prominent tourist destination on the eastern coast.

Engineer Saud Abdulaziz, Director of the Khorfakkan Department at SEWA, explained that the project to establish and operate the station comes within the strategic projects aimed at keeping pace with the urban and tourism growth witnessed by the city of Khorfakkan, as it was implemented in accordance with the latest approved technical specifications and standards, ensuring efficient operation and sustainability of the electrical supply and raising the readiness of the network to meet current and future needs.

He added that the opening of the station represents a qualitative addition to the energy system in the city of Khorfakkan, and a new step towards a more efficient, sustainable and future-ready infrastructure, in line with the comprehensive development vision of the emirate and contributes to supporting the quality of life and sustainable development in the region.