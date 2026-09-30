Abu Dhabi Chamber highlights private sector’s role in expanding investment opportunities in sustainable cities at LIVEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) highlighted the private sector’s growing role in advancing sustainable development and expanding investment opportunities in the cities of the future. It said Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision, competitive business environment and strong public-private partnerships provide key foundations for opportunities that combine economic growth, sustainability and quality of life.

This came during the participation of Masaood Al Masaood, Treasurer of the Board of the Abu Dhabi Chamber (ADCCI) and Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council (ADFBC), in a panel discussion titled “The Stubborn Optimist: Why Sustainable Cities Are the Defining Investment of Our Generation” at LIVEX 2026 – Liveability and Investment Exhibition in Abu Dhabi. The session brought together international leaders and experts to explore the future of investment in sustainable cities and how solutions and projects that enhance liveability can be scaled.

Al Masaood said Abu Dhabi offers a compelling model for combining long-term development planning with the ability to attract capital and build effective partnerships with the private sector. He noted that the Emirate’s track record of delivering major projects in partnership with investors provides a strong foundation for further expanding investment opportunities linked to sustainability.

He said, “Sustainability today represents a growing economic and investment opportunity, and Abu Dhabi has the fundamentals to capitalise on it – from a clear long-term vision and a stable business environment to deep experience in building enduring partnerships with the private sector. As the market continues to evolve, we see significant scope for investors and businesses to participate in solutions and projects that make our cities more efficient, enhance quality of life and support long-term economic growth.”

Al Masaood pointed to the breadth of opportunities associated with sustainable cities, including building efficiency, cooling solutions, water reuse, waste management and sustainable mobility. He noted that developing investment models that bring related projects and opportunities together at greater scale can enhance their investment appeal and broaden the pool of investors able to participate.

He also highlighted the important position of family businesses within the UAE economy, pointing to their experience, capital and long-term investment outlook as strengths that position them to play an increasingly important role in sustainability-related investment, infrastructure and the cities of the future.

He said, “One of the defining strengths of family businesses is their ability to think and invest across generations. That long-term perspective is naturally aligned with investments in cities, infrastructure and sustainability, where value is built over years and decades. We see significant opportunities for family businesses to contribute to this journey in ways that support their own growth while creating lasting economic value for future generations.”

Al Masaood reaffirmed the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s role in empowering the business community and strengthening private-sector readiness to capture emerging economic opportunities, including those arising from the transition towards greater sustainability.

In this context, he highlighted the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Sustainability Label, a tiered framework ranging from Bronze to Diamond that enables companies to measure their progress, strengthen their performance and demonstrate their achievements in a clear and credible way, enhancing their readiness and supporting their engagement with investors and financial institutions.

He said, “The clearer the tools businesses have to measure and demonstrate their progress, the stronger their ability to build trust, enhance competitiveness and capture new opportunities. Through the Sustainability Label, we are providing the private sector with a practical framework to understand where they stand and continue strengthening their performance, supporting their readiness for long-term growth and investment.”

Al Masaood concluded, “Abu Dhabi has demonstrated that economic growth and sustainability are mutually reinforcing, and that investing in more efficient and liveable cities is an investment in the competitiveness of the economy itself. This creates growing opportunities for the private sector to develop new solutions, expand investment and contribute to sustainable economic value that extends across generations.”