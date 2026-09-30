Pantheon opens first office in ADGM

ABU DHABI/LONDON, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Pantheon, a leading global private markets firm with approximately $84 billion in assets under management, on Wednesday announced the expansion of its presence in the Middle East with the opening of its first office in ADGM, the international financial centre based in Abu Dhabi, alongside the appointment of Firas Mallah as Managing Director and Head of Middle East.

The new office extends Pantheon's global footprint to 13 locations across four continents and reflects the firm's strategic conviction in the Middle East.

Pantheon has one of the industry's first and largest private credit and infrastructure secondaries franchises.

The company said that demand for access to private equity, infrastructure, and private credit strategies continues to build among sophisticated investors across the Middle East.

Florence Dard, Chief Client Officer of Pantheon, said, "Off the back of a record fundraising year, Pantheon continues to see increasing capital formation across the platform, with a growing share coming from the GCC. With this office, Pantheon reaffirms its commitment to the region and to enhancing and deepening the relationships we have built with clients across every Gulf country for nearly two decades.”

Firas Mallah, Managing Director and Head of Middle East at Pantheon, said, "The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing sources of capital in private markets, and investors here are increasingly sophisticated about how they want exposure to the asset class."

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said, “We are pleased to welcome Pantheon to ADGM's growing ecosystem. The firm's decision to establish its Middle East presence in Abu Dhabi reflects the continued appeal of ADGM as a destination for leading global private markets firms seeking to deepen their engagement with the region's sophisticated institutional investor base.”