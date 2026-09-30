Abu Dhabi University’s College of Business reinforces global excellence through strong QS and Bloomberg rankings

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University's (ADU) College of Business has strengthened its global standing, with its MBA ranking among the top 160 globally and joint sixth in the Middle East and Africa in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2027.

The college has also ranked 19th in Bloomberg’s Best Business Schools ranking for Europe and Middle East, further strengthening its international profile in business education.

Beyond international rankings and accreditations, the College continues to demonstrate the impact of its business education through its graduate community and career outcomes. ADU’s MBA programme continues to demonstrate exceptional graduate employment rates, while its alumni network has grown to more than 3,450 graduates working across the public and private sector organizations globally.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said, “This continued progress reflects the sustained and deliberate commitment of our faculty and wider community to building a business school that meets international standards while evolving with the needs of the UAE and the wider region. Looking ahead, we remain focused on advancing education and research that equip future leaders to create value, drive innovation and contribute to the UAE’s knowledge economy and its broader economic ambitions.”

The college’s progress has been built over more than a decade of investment in its academic programs, faculty and learning environment. As part of the recent assessment of ADU’s MBA program, several areas of strength were highlighted, including the college’s long-standing commitment to quality, its agile and relevant curriculum, academic and practical faculty expertise, advanced learning environment and diverse student community.

Professor Jean-Paul Arnaout, Dean of the College of Business at Abu Dhabi University, said, “The latest recognition builds on our strong positioning and reflects the collective efforts of our management, faculty and partners over many years. While rankings provide an important external measure of progress, our focus remains on preparing graduates to navigate an increasingly complex and technology-driven business environment. We will continue to combine high-quality academic learning with practical experiences that shape responsible, adaptable and globally minded business leaders.”

The QS and Bloomberg recognitions build on a significant international accreditation milestone that ADU’s College of Business recently celebrated. The college became the first and only local, non-branch business school in the GCC and the second in the MENA region to achieve the prestigious “Triple Crown” status, following the accreditation of its MBA by AMBA alongside its existing AACSB and EQUIS accreditations. Fewer than 1% of business schools worldwide hold all three accreditations, underpinning ADU’s vision to advance future-forward education and create lasting value for students, organizations and society.