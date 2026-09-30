Dubai International Chamber organises ‘Expansion Lab’ to boost global competitiveness of UAE companies

DUBAI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, organised the “Expansion Lab” event to equip UAE companies with the knowledge and practical tools required to prepare for global market entry.

The event forms part of the New Horizons initiative, which gives Dubai-based companies the opportunity to join trade missions organised by the chamber to carefully selected international markets. Through these missions, companies can explore promising business opportunities and build new international relationships and partnerships.

The event attracted 21 Dubai-based companies owned by UAE nationals with strong growth potential that are seeking to expand beyond the domestic business landscape into international markets. It focused on helping participants assess their readiness for international expansion, identify areas requiring further development, and build a practical foundation for sustainable growth in global markets.

Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations of Dubai Chambers, said, “We are committed to supporting UAE companies as they expand their operations and strengthen their presence in global markets, equipping them with the knowledge, expertise, and connections they need. This helps them identify promising opportunities and make informed decisions about international expansion, reflecting our broader commitment to fostering a supportive environment that enables companies to capitalise on international opportunities, strengthen their competitiveness, and achieve sustainable growth.”

With representatives from DP World; Dubai Trade, the digital commercial arm of DP World in the GCC; Wio Bank; and SGS Gulf Limited, a company specialising in compliance, testing, and inspection services, participating in the event, the session provided practical insights, real-world examples, and recommendations to help companies address key challenges and turn international expansion opportunities into actionable plans.

The event featured an interactive discussion exploring the operational and strategic capabilities that distinguish globally competitive companies, illustrated with practical examples of export and international expansion pathways. Discussions covered key considerations from identifying market opportunities and selecting appropriate market-entry strategies, to managing international operations and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Participants explored the end-to-end journey of international expansion during a discussion, covering the key decisions and success factors that shape successful market entry. The session examined how companies identify and assess target markets, select the most appropriate entry strategy, and make decisions around distributors, agents, direct sales, logistics setup, warehousing, and local partnerships.

The discussion also addressed the commercial and operational considerations involved in entering new markets, including pricing, landed costs, Incoterms, payment terms, customs procedures, compliance requirements, documentation, and certification. The session highlighted the support to the companies throughout this journey by providing market access, trade facilitation, logistics solutions, customs support, and digital trade services that enable international growth.

The event also featured an interactive roundtable, in which participants identified practical challenges in their international expansion and discussed them with a panel of experts.

The New Horizons initiative is a key platform through which Dubai International Chamber provides practical support to UAE companies seeking to enter new markets and strengthen their international presence.