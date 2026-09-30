FAB, IMD convene leaders to advance dialogue on future of banking

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) convened senior leaders from government, business, finance and academia at the FAB x IMD Competitiveness Summit 2026 in Abu Dhabi. The summit explored the factors shaping the next phase of economic competitiveness and banking.

Held in collaboration with the Institute for Management Development (IMD), an independent, Swiss-based business school and executive education institution, the summit focused on how the foundations of competitiveness are evolving amid technological transformation and global uncertainty.

Discussions examined the growing importance of economic resilience, government effectiveness, strong institutions and long-term strategic investment, alongside the role of innovation and AI in shaping future growth.

The summit drew insights from the 2026 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking, which assesses 70 economies using 341 criteria across Economic Performance, Government Efficiency, Business Efficiency and Infrastructure. The UAE ranked 5th globally, 1st in Economic Performance and 4th in Government Efficiency, placing it among the world’s most competitive economies and as the leading performer in the region.

As the drivers of competitiveness evolve, strong institutions, policy effectiveness and long-term investment are becoming increasingly important to economies’ ability to attract capital, foster innovation and navigate uncertainty. The discussions considered how economies can strengthen resilience while remaining open to investment, innovation and global opportunity, and how adaptability can support sustainable growth through periods of technological and economic change. These themes reflect IMD’s analysis of institutional credibility and strong institutions as increasingly important dimensions of competitiveness.

The summit also explored the future of banking, including the shift towards more client-led business models, the growing role of AI and automation, and the importance of combining digital capabilities with human support.

The discussion considered how regulation, digital assets and emerging technologies are influencing the next phase of banking, and the capabilities financial institutions will need to remain relevant as technology and customer expectations continue to evolve.

The FAB x IMD Competitiveness Summit reflects FAB’s commitment to convening high-level dialogue on the forces shaping economies, industries and financial services, while supporting the UAE’s ambition to remain at the forefront of global competitiveness and economic transformation.