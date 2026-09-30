European Commission proposes EUCCS for secure cross-border emergency communications by 2030

BRUSSELS, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission has proposed establishing the EU Critical Communication System (EUCCS) to provide secure, cross-border communication channels for first responders, including police, firefighters and emergency medical services.

The proposed system would enable first responders to exchange data, video, messages and geolocation in real time through a single secure device, both within member states and across EU borders.

It would gradually replace narrowband radio systems with broadband technologies such as 5G, while EU satellites would provide backup connectivity when terrestrial communication systems are unavailable or disrupted.

The plan, which is expected to be rolled out gradually from 2030 following the adoption of the necessary legislation, also provides for the establishment of an EU Network Monitoring Centre and an EU Security Monitoring Centre to support network resilience and monitor cybersecurity risks.

Critical components of the system, including satellites, the core mobile network and mobile broadband technology, would be developed by European companies to strengthen technological independence.

Member states would retain full control over their national networks and the governance of the new system.