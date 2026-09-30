ADX wins 'Arab Exchange with Highest Market Capitalisation to GDP Ratio'

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was recognised as the “Arab Exchange with the Highest Market Capitalisation to GDP Ratio” for its 2025 market performance by the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) at its Annual Conference and Gala Dinner in Abu Dhabi.

According to AFCM data, the ADX’s market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio of 261.7 percent in 2025 surpassed the Arab world’s average of 129.9 percent, representing more than double the Arab regional average. This figure underscores the Abu Dhabi’s rapid evolution into a mature, globally connected capital markets hub.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX Group, said, “We are honoured by this recognition and motivated to hasten our initiatives to broaden market access in ADX for overseas issuers and institutional investors, enhance market liquidity, and expand listings across diverse asset classes. We aim to foster a mature, highly liquid platform capable of driving long-term institutional growth.

"ADX will continue to double-down its initiatives and efforts to reinforce its role as one of the key pillars of the emirate’s long-term economic growth and a preferred gateway for global capital in the region.”

The AFCM Annual Conference in Abu Dhabi, hosted by the ADX Group, has attracted more than 600 industry participants including global stock exchanges, capital market regulators, clearing houses, depositories, trading firms and institutional investors.