UAE Ministry of Justice, e& showcase end-to-end AI-powered justice journey at 15th UN Crime Congress

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Strengthening the UAE’s efforts to build a more accessible, efficient and technology-enabled justice system, the Ministry of Justice and e& UAE co-hosted a live showcase of an end-to-end, agentic-AI-powered justice journey at the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi.

The demonstration brings together connected AI capabilities across the justice journey, demonstrating how technology can support citizens seeking legal guidance, judicial processes and decision-making, and institutional leadership. It reflects the Ministry’s wider AI transformation for a more connected, people-centred ecosystem and e&’s role as its trusted AI and connectivity transformation partner.

Judge Abdulrahman Murad Al Baloushi, Assistant Undersecretary for the International Cooperation and Legal Affairs Sector at the Ministry of Justice, said, “Artificial intelligence is creating new possibilities for how justice services can be delivered, but its value lies in how it serves people and strengthens the justice system. Our focus is on applying these technologies in ways that make services more accessible, processes more efficient and decision support more effective, while preserving the trust, transparency and accountability fundamental to justice. At a global gathering dedicated to the future of justice, this showcase provides an opportunity to share the UAE’s experience and contribute to the international dialogue on the responsible use of AI in the justice sector.”

Abdulla Ebrahim Al Ahmed, Chief Government & VVIP Relations Officer at e& UAE, said, “The next phase of government transformation will not be defined by individual AI tools, but by how intelligently and securely they work together across an entire ecosystem. Our work with the Ministry of Justice brings that thinking to life. We are combining AI, sovereign infrastructure and connectivity to help create the foundations for intelligent services that can support people and institutions while keeping trust and control at their core. This is what moving AI from experimentation into meaningful, real-world application looks like.”

At the centre of the experience are five connected showcase zones: Digital Legal Advisor, E-Judge Assistant, Intelligent Judicial Hub, E-Notary and Future Court, alongside an AI in a Box sovereign AI demonstration. Together, they are presented as one connected justice journey rather than a series of standalone technology demonstrations.

The showcase comes as agentic AI moves beyond individual applications towards systems capable of understanding objectives and carrying out connected sequences of tasks under defined controls. At the same time, sovereign AI is becoming increasingly important for governments and critical sectors seeking to adopt AI while maintaining control over sensitive data, infrastructure and governance. e& has been advancing capabilities across agentic AI, sovereign compute and secure connectivity, supporting organisations as they move from AI experimentation towards secure, operational deployment.

This conversation takes on particular relevance at the 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, bringing together international delegates, government representatives and justice-sector leaders in Abu Dhabi to exchange perspectives on the future of justice and emerging challenges facing the sector.