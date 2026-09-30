Burjeel Cancer Institute’s mobile mammography truck to travel across Abu Dhabi to promote early breast cancer detection

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI), one of the largest cancer care networks in the UAE, has launched its Mobile Mammography Truck campaign.

The community initiative aims to expand access to early detection services by reaching women at workplaces and communities across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain, and surrounding areas.

The campaign forms part of the efforts of BCI and Burjeel Breast Center to promote a culture of early detection and facilitate access to breast screening services. Supported by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), the initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to strengthen breast cancer prevention and early diagnosis across the emirate.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi recently designated Burjeel Cancer Institute as a Centre of Excellence for breast cancer, reflecting the Institute’s specialised and integrated approach to breast cancer care.

The Mobile Mammography Truck will travel to dozens of locations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including government and private-sector institutions, schools and educational facilities, shopping malls, residential communities, and several locations in Al Ain.

It will visit a wide range of organisations and facilities, including Daman, Emirates National Schools, EDGE, Silal, Burjeel Medical Centres in Al Falah and Saadiyat, LLH Hospital in Musaffah, Al Zeina, Al Ain Ladies Club, Al Ain Museum, ADNOC in Al Ain, Raha International School, Yas American Academy, Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, TAQA Distribution, Etihad Airways’ headquarters in Abu Dhabi and office in Al Ain, Zayed Port, Khalifa Port, KEZAD, Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, and Reach British School.

The campaign will also cover public locations and events, including Umm Al Emarat Park, Deerfields Mall, Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club, Al Forsan International Sports Resort, and municipal community facilities across Abu Dhabi City.

Equipped with advanced technology, the truck enables women to access breast cancer screening in a safe, comfortable environment that ensures privacy. Mammogram screenings will be conducted under the supervision of a specialized medical and technical team.

Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Cancer Institute, said, “Early detection is one of the most important tools we have in the fight against breast cancer. Through the Mobile Mammography Truck, we aim to bring screening services closer to women, making it easier for them to take that important step toward checking their breast health. Beyond screening, we want to strengthen a culture of prevention and early detection. This complements our strategic vision to increase community awareness and reflects our growing role and social responsibility, particularly following our designation by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi as a Center of Excellence for breast cancer.”

The campaign is part of BCI’s comprehensive breast cancer awareness programme throughout October. In addition to early detection screenings, it includes community activities and educational sessions led by specialist physicians on risk factors, signs and symptoms, the importance of regular screening, and healthy lifestyle practices.

At BCI, breast care and awareness extend beyond one month. Through Burjeel Breast Center, a one-stop destination for multidisciplinary, coordinated care, BCI provides integrated breast cancer services that bring together expertise in breast imaging, breast and oncologic surgery, medical oncology, radiation oncology, pathology, nuclear medicine, and reconstructive and plastic surgery, alongside support and follow-up services. The Institute also contributes to medical research and the exchange of scientific expertise.

The initiative reflects BCI’s ongoing commitment to improving access, raising awareness, and supporting better breast health outcomes across the region.