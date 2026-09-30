Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, Majid Al Futtaim sign cooperation agreement

DUBAI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai (EHRDC) formalised a cooperation agreement with Majid Al Futtaim to support employment and skills development of Emirati talent, while creating career opportunities that align with their ambitions and the evolving needs of the labour market.

The agreement was signed during EHRDC’s participation in Ru’ya, Careers UAE 2026, being held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 28th to 30th September, 2026. The partnership reflects EHRDC’s efforts to strengthen and expand its collaboration with private sector organisations and create more career pathways for Emirati talent.

Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of EHRDC, said, “Through our partnerships with public and private sector organisations, we are creating new pathways for Emiratis to access valuable job opportunities, while investing in their skills development and equipping them to meet the evolving needs of the labour market. Our partnership with Majid Al Futtaim marks an important step in expanding opportunities for Emirati talent and strengthening their presence across key sectors.”

Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, said, “Our partnership with the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai reflects a shared commitment to connecting Emirati talent with opportunity, while investing in the skills and experience they need to build rewarding careers. By bringing government and the private sector closer together, we can strengthen the pipeline of national talent and ensure Emiratis are at the heart of the UAE’s next chapter of growth.”

Ismail added, “The UAE’s continued growth and competitiveness will depend on our ability to develop national talent and create clear pathways for Emiratis to contribute to the industries shaping our future. At Majid Al Futtaim, we see this as both a national priority and a business imperative”.

Under the agreement, the two parties will collaborate on organising recruitment days and career events to attract Emirati talent, while also developing awareness and guidance programmes as well as workshops for students to familiarise them with available job opportunities and future career paths.

The agreement also facilitates the exchange of expertise and knowledge across a range of areas related to hiring, preparing and training Emiratis, as well as developing their professional skills, thereby enhancing their readiness to enter the labour market and support their career development.

The partnership forms part of EHRDC’s efforts to expand its network of collaboration with private sector organisations and leverage their expertise and capabilities to create opportunities for Emirati talent, contributing to Emiratisation targets and enhancing Emirati participation in the labour market.

EHRDC continues to work towards building an integrated ecosystem for developing Emirati human capital by connecting UAE national talent with career opportunities and strengthening partnerships across sectors to advance Dubai’s economic and social development objectives.