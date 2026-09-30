Hamdan Foundation concludes first evaluation stage of Innovators 2026

DUBAI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has concluded the first evaluation stage of the ninth edition of the Innovators 2026 competition, with 37 teams advancing from 112 participating teams representing 28 government and private-sector entities.

The first stage saw the participating teams’ projects and ideas assessed by a panel of experts and specialists against the competition’s approved criteria, including innovation and creativity, applicability, practical feasibility and expected impact.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said, “The first evaluation stage of Innovators 2026 has demonstrated the breadth and diversity of the ideas and projects submitted, as well as strong participation from government and private-sector entities. The Foundation is committed to ensuring that the evaluation process gives participants a meaningful opportunity to test the strength of their ideas, identify areas for improvement and further develop their projects towards greater maturity and practical application.”

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi added, “The value of the competition extends beyond identifying outstanding projects. It also lies in giving participants practical experience in developing solutions, presenting their ideas and benefiting from specialised feedback. This remains a key focus of the ninth edition, through a structured process that supports teams in refining their projects and strengthening their ability to turn ideas into practical applications.”

The evaluation process comprises several stages designed to assess the projects comprehensively and identify the strongest ideas in line with the competition’s approved criteria. The teams progressing to the next stage will be announced as they continue to develop their projects ahead of the final evaluation and selection of the winning entries.