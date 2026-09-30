DWTC to host 18 flagship events across both venues this October

DUBAI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is set to host a diverse line-up of national and international exhibitions and conferences this October across its two venues: DWTC, in the heart of Dubai's central business district, and Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City.

The events span key industries including beauty, aviation, real estate, media, energy and sustainability, education, technology, among others.

With a dynamic line-up of 18 flagship events across both venues, October's roster marks one of the busiest months in DWTC's 2026 calendar, spanning consumer, trade and public events.

The full event agenda includes:

GOTECH - Gas & Oil Technology Showcase and Conference: 29 September - 1 October (DWTC)

Organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, GOTECH returns under the theme "Bold Ideas, Real Impact." The three-day conference and exhibition convenes government representatives, industry leaders and researchers from across the oil, gas and wider energy sector to explore the strategic application of technology, artificial intelligence and talent development in driving efficiency and sustainability.

CABSAT returns as the leading platform for the broadcast, media and satellite industries across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. Bringing together content creators, tech innovators, satellite providers and AV professionals, the event showcases the latest production, distribution and communication technologies, with a strong focus on innovation, collaboration and industry insights shaping the future of media and entertainment in the region.

SATExpo Middle East, the UAE's leading trade show dedicated to the satellite and space technology sectors, takes place at DEC for the first time this year, running concurrently with CABSAT. The three-day event unlocks opportunities for businesses, governments and investors through a curated conference and summit, an innovation capsule for start-ups and expert-led sessions exploring the latest regulations, investments and trends shaping the sectors.

Marking its 30th anniversary, Beautyworld Dubai returns as the region's definitive platform for the multi-billion-dollar beauty industry, bringing together more than 1,900 exhibitors and 70,000+ industry experts, including manufacturers, retailers, traders and government entities. The three-day show floor features live demonstrations spanning hair styling, nail art and perfumery, alongside a growing focus on natural ingredients and emerging beauty brands, solidifying its position as the region's most influential beauty trade fair.

Airport Show & Global Airport Leaders' Forum: 12-14 October (DWTC)

Marking a milestone 25th edition, the Airport Show is co-located with the 13th Global Airport Leaders' Forum (GALF), Airport Security Middle East, the ATC Forum and the Women in Aviation Middle East Forum. Together, these events bring the world's leading airport suppliers, service providers, aviation leaders and government officials together to showcase the most transformative technologies shaping the industry, with this year's agenda focused on sustainability, digitalisation, security and passenger experience.

RISE - Global Real Estate Investment Summit & Expo: 13-14 October (DWTC)

RISE returns as a leading global real estate investment summit and exhibition, bringing together investors, developers, policymakers, financial institutions and technology providers from around the world. Through a comprehensive exhibition, conference programme and high-level networking, the event explores the trends shaping the future of real estate, infrastructure and smart cities, connecting attendees with key decision-makers driving the next generation of urban development.

Agentforce World Tour brings together business leaders, technology professionals and innovators to explore the latest developments in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, showcasing how AI-powered solutions and intelligent agents are reshaping the way organisations operate, engage with customers and drive growth. Through expert-led sessions, product demonstrations and networking opportunities, attendees can discover practical applications of AI and explore new ways to enhance productivity and business performance.

HR Summit & Expo (HRSE) brings together HR professionals, industry leaders and global solution providers to explore the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of work. Through expert-led conferences, interactive sessions, certified workshops and an exhibition of the latest HR technologies and solutions, the event covers key topics including artificial intelligence, talent management, leadership development and employee engagement. It provides a platform for knowledge sharing, networking and strategies to drive organisational growth.

The largest event for people with disabilities across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, AccessAbilities Expo returns for an eighth year with a comprehensive range of technologies, services and innovations designed to support more than 1.3 billion people with disabilities worldwide. The expo brings together thousands of visitors and their families alongside disability centres, government entities, hospitals, industry experts and international organisations for collaboration, knowledge exchange and innovation.

WETEX - Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition: 20-22 October (DWTC)

Now in its 28th edition, WETEX is the region's largest exhibition dedicated to sustainability and clean energy technology, providing an unmatched platform for local and international companies to showcase their products and services on a global stage. Last year's edition attracted more than 50,000 attendees from 65 countries and 3,100 exhibitors across 18 country pavilions, with WETEX 2026 set to build on this success through 114 specialist sessions covering the latest trends in sustainability.

Since its launch in 2014, the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) has played a pivotal role in galvanising global efforts to accelerate the transition towards a green economy. The summit provides a strategic platform for international cooperation on global challenges, sustainable development and green investment, while encouraging effective policies and facilitating discussions on issues such as climate change and global warming.

The Baby & Kids Expo is the biggest maternity, baby and toddler event in the Middle East, bringing families, expectant parents, distributors, retailers and industry buyers together with the world's leading mother, baby and early years brands. Formerly The Baby Expo, the event has expanded to cover a broader age range, with this year's edition expected to draw over 15,000 attendees, 250+ brands and 100+ expert speakers leading workshops, seminars and insights for parents and parents-to-be.

Since its launch in 2014, The School and Nursery Show has become the UAE's leading education event for parents exploring school and nursery options for their children. Held twice a year in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the two-day show gathers a wide range of schools, nurseries and education providers in one venue. Families can compare educational pathways, meet principals, senior leadership teams and admissions specialists face to face, and make well-informed decisions about their children's education in a single visit.

Celebrating two decades as the region's premier higher education fair, Najah Expo brings together more than 100 local and international universities and colleges for students, parents and teachers alike. The three-day event offers personalised guidance, study abroad programmes, scholarship opportunities and admissions advice, alongside 30+ expert-led seminars and career guidance to help attendees navigate the ever-evolving job market.

Now in its 44th edition, ArabLab+ Live remains the MEA region's longest-running event dedicated to the laboratory and analytical industry, with free attendance for trade visitors, lab managers and quality control stakeholders. This year's edition expects more than 15,000 attendees, 350+ speakers and 1,000 exhibitors, alongside an expanded International Hall and new special interest areas including ArabLife, Digital Lab, Industrial Lab and Lab Innovations.

Marking a historic moment, Growtech Middle East, formerly known as Agra Middle East, celebrates almost two decades as the region's premier agricultural trade show with a 2026 rebrand reflecting its evolution into a global powerhouse. More than 150 exhibitors and 9,000 attendees from 80+ countries are expected at the three-day event, which showcases agri-tech innovations in crop production, livestock, aquaculture and smart farming, with a strong focus on food security in line with the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051.

Dubai AI Festival brings together the world's leading minds in artificial intelligence to connect, collaborate and conduct business, fostering engagement between businesses, governments and thought leaders shaping the future of the industry. From strategic partnerships and high-impact deals to strengthening brand visibility within the AI ecosystem, the event positions organisations at the centre of global AI innovation.

Taking place at Dubai Exhibition Centre for the first time, Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGTD) connects global exhibitors, including manufacturers, wholesalers and tech providers, with trade buyers from key markets across the Middle East, Europe, India and beyond. With more than 400 exhibitors from 26+ countries taking part in this year's fifth edition, the leading jewellery B2B trade fair offers an invaluable platform to explore the latest trends and designs, gain market insights and meet new suppliers and industry leaders in person.