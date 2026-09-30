Amazon, Ghitha Holding announce strategic collaboration

DUBAI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Amazon and Ghitha Holding PJSC, a subsidiary of 2PointZero Group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the development of a seasonal fresh produce initiative in the UAE, connecting farming directly to Amazon’s supply chain.

Powered by Ghitha Holding's established agricultural expertise and infrastructure, the initiative will see crop selection guided by customer demand insights from Amazon with the aim of delivering freshly harvested, locally grown produce to customer doorsteps in minutes through Amazon Now – shortening the farm-to-doorstep journey while supporting local farmers.

The collaboration also includes plans for a state-of-the-art packhouse and distribution center at Food Tech Valley, Dubai’s government-backed food innovation center, as well as plans to expand Ghitha Holding’s range of local brands on Amazon Now. Together, the companies aim to reduce the distance between harvest and home, enhancing local production, driving innovation into agricultural technology, and contributing to the UAE’s goal of enabling sustainable food production.

Falal Ameen, Group CEO, Ghitha Holding PJSC, said, “This MoU with Amazon builds on decades of experience across integrated food production in the UAE. Through this collaboration, we have an opportunity to bring together our agricultural expertise with Amazon’s reach and customer insights to get fresh, locally produced food to customers more efficiently. Just as importantly, it will help create more opportunities for local farmers, strengthen the UAE’s agricultural ecosystem, and support the continued growth of local food production.”

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President, Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, said, “With Ghitha Holding, we’re exploring something new: a demand-led farming concept where what customers want on their tables shapes what’s growing seasonally on the farms. With Ghitha Holding’s decades of integrated food production experience powering the operation, we’re closing the gap between farm and doorstep - and proving what’s possible when innovation meets agriculture. This isn’t just about convenience - it’s about building a smarter, more sustainable food system.”

Customers shopping on Amazon Now can already explore a selection of products from Ghitha Holding's subsidiaries, including Al Ain Farms, Marmum Dairy Farm, Al Ajban Poultry, Arabian Farms, Al Jazira Poultry Farm, Nassar Al Refaee Trading Company (NRTC), Asmak, and ADVOC. The selection spans fresh dairy, poultry, seafood, eggs, locally grown fruits and vegetables, organic produce, and processed fruits and vegetables – all available at www.amazon.ae/now, with Prime members enjoying free delivery on orders over AED25.

As the collaboration evolves, both companies will explore new initiatives to champion seasonal, locally sourced produce and the communities behind them. Customers can expect to see an expanded range of UAE sourced, category-leading brands from Ghitha Holding on Amazon Now in the coming months.