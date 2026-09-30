Al Marri chairs Dubai Police Senior Leadership Council meeting

DUBAI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, chaired the third meeting of the Senior Leadership Council, attended by Major General Hareb Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, the Assistant Commandants, and a number of senior officers.

The meeting discussed a range of topics and reports on institutional and financial performance, and reviewed progress in implementing strategic plans and projects, strengthening work efficiency and supporting the achievement of targets in line with best government practices.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri and the attendees were briefed on the financial performance of the General Department of Finance for the first half of the year, covering key financial results and spending efficiency levels, along with updates on construction projects, where completion reached 77% as of September 2026.

The Council also reviewed the financial performance report of the General Department of Logistics Support for the first half of the year, including results and indicators on the efficiency of resource management and support for operational needs, contributing to sustainable performance and the achievement of institutional objectives.

The Council also highlighted the internal audit report and discussed its key findings, approving the internal audit plan for 2027, which strengthens governance and institutional oversight and supports the efficiency and effectiveness of operations and procedures.

The meeting also included a presentation of the strategic indicators performance summary for the second quarter of 2026, a discussion of the results achieved and progress in achieving targets, and a review of opportunities for development and continuous improvement to support Dubai Police's strategic directions.