Ajman University enters world’s top 400 in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027

AJMAN, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman University (AU) has entered the world’s top 400 universities in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, marking a significant milestone in its continued global progress.

AU was placed in the 376–400 band from a total of 2,297 ranked institutions worldwide. It also secured fifth place among universities in the UAE included in the rankings, reinforcing its standing as one of the nation’s leading higher education institutions.

AU also ranked second worldwide for International Outlook, a pillar that assesses the proportions of international students and academic staff, alongside research collaboration with international co-authors. This distinction highlights AU’s ability to attract students and scholars from across the world and connect its research community with international peers, bringing diverse perspectives and expertise into its academic environment.

The achievement represents an important step in the University’s global trajectory and further strengthens its position within an increasingly competitive international higher education landscape.

“Ajman University’s position as fifth among UAE universities included in the rankings reflects the depth and growing competitiveness of the nation’s higher education sector. Our entry into the world’s top 400 is therefore not only an institutional milestone, but also part of the UAE’s continued advancement as a destination for high-quality, globally competitive higher education. We are proud of this recognition and remain focused on translating this momentum into sustainable progress for the future,” said Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University.

Building on this milestone, Ajman University will continue to strengthen academic quality, research impact, international engagement, and student success. Through these priorities, the University remains committed to creating enduring institutional value and contributing to the UAE’s advancement as a global hub for higher education and knowledge.