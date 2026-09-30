ADIS International Roadshow 2026 in Munich to showcase emirate’s US$56bn+ infrastructure opportunity

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) has announced that the ADIS International Roadshow 2026 will take place at EXPO REAL in Munich from 5-7 October, showcasing Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure opportunity, valued at more than US$56bn, to a global audience at one of Europe’s leading platforms for real estate, investment, and infrastructure.

ADPIC will lead a high-level Abu Dhabi delegation as part of its continued efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships and connect the emirate’s capital projects and infrastructure priorities with global capital, delivery expertise, and urban innovation.

The delegation will include government officials from the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) , Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), alongside ADIS Roadshow partners Aldar, Bloom Holding, LEAD Development, Modon, and Trojan Construction. Together, the delegation will showcase live projects and development priorities supporting Abu Dhabi’s next phase of growth across housing, transport, culture, education, and social infrastructure.

At EXPO REAL in Munich, the delegation will engage international investors, developers, contractors, financiers, technology companies, and industry leaders to broaden access to Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure opportunities, strengthen relationships with priority markets across Europe, and create new pathways for private-sector collaboration across the emirate’s infrastructure and construction development pipeline.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said: “Abu Dhabi’s next phase of growth requires partnerships that bring together capital, engineering excellence, and innovation around clear delivery objectives that prioritise long-term value. Europe’s strengths in advanced construction and infrastructure systems complement Abu Dhabi’s scale of ambition and active project pipeline.

“Through the ADIS International Roadshow, we are creating direct connections between our government and business ecosystems, strengthening international partnerships, and exploring practical opportunities for global companies to contribute to the infrastructure and communities shaping the emirate’s future.”

The ADIS Roadshow will target expertise across advanced engineering and construction, industrial technologies, advanced building materials, modular construction, technical services, and long-term asset performance. Technology will also be a key focus, with the delegation seeking proven solutions in AI and data-led capital-project delivery, digital twins, industrialised construction, and smart infrastructure that can improve the planning, delivery, and operation of major projects.

The ADIS Roadshow comes as EXPO REAL expands its 2026 focus to include infrastructure, with its new InfrastructureNow platform connecting investors, financiers, developers, operators, and public-sector decision-makers around investable infrastructure and partnerships.

Eng Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director General of Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, said: “EXPO REAL gives us an important opportunity to take Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure priorities directly to the international organisations that can help deliver them. ADPIC’s role is to provide a clear, coordinated framework for capital projects and create the conditions for effective private-sector participation.

“Through the ADIS International Roadshow, we want to build qualified relationships with investors, developers, engineering firms, technology providers, and construction leaders, and translate those conversations into practical opportunities that support Abu Dhabi’s next phase of infrastructure development.”

Through a unified Abu Dhabi Pavilion, high-level government and business meetings, speaking engagements, and targeted industry discussions, the delegation will showcase Abu Dhabi’s experience in integrated urban planning, coordinated government delivery, large-scale programme execution, and structured public-private partnership models, while connecting with international partners whose expertise can strengthen the quality, efficiency, and long-term performance of infrastructure delivery.

The ADIS Roadshow 2026 in Munich builds on the momentum of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2026, which convened more than 17,500 participants, 650 government officials and VIPs, and 100+ speakers in Abu Dhabi, as well as previous international Roadshows held in Singapore, Shanghai, and Türkiye that resulted in the signing of multiple strategic agreements and more than 30 carefully curated meetings across construction, engineering, technology, and urban development.

Through its international Roadshow programme, ADPIC continues to extend ADIS beyond the annual Summit, strengthening global partnerships and creating new pathways for international organisations to participate and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure development.