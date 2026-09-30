SSEF implements ABC methodology to enhance support efficiency

SHARJAH, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation (SSEF) has implemented the ABC methodology for analysing and classifying beneficiary families, a significant step aimed at enhancing the efficiency of resource allocation and achieving the highest levels of social justice and sustainability in providing services to families affiliated with the foundation.

The application of this methodology comes within the framework of the organisation’s approach to employing modern analytical tools and relying on data in decision-making, in order to ensure that support is directed according to the actual needs of families, developing social, economic, health, and educational interventions tailored to the needs of each beneficiary group.

Mona bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, said, “The application of the (ABC) methodology represents an important strategic step towards enhancing the efficiency of institutional work and developing a social support system based on actual needs, as the methodology allows us a deeper understanding of the reality of affiliated families, helping us direct resources and services more equitably and transparently, and achieving a lasting impact on the lives of fatherless children and their families.”

She continued, “Adopting data-driven analysis enhances our ability to plan for the future and make decisions based on accurate indicators. It also contributes to increasing the efficiency of resource investment and developing specialised programmnes that meet the needs of each category of beneficiaries in line with the foundation's vision of empowering children and families and achieving stability and sustainable development for them.”

She affirmed, "The application's results have shown positive indicators in improving the targeting of the most vulnerable groups, supporting data-driven decisions, and increasing the efficiency of resource allocation, thereby enhancing the quality of services provided and aligning with best institutional practices in social work."

She said, “The institution relied in applying the analysis on an integrated set of indicators and criteria that measure the economic, social, health and educational aspects of families, including income level, employment status, housing situation, health status, educational level and loss status and other social criteria, which contributed to building a classification model that prioritises interventions and enhances the effectiveness of programmes and services provided.”

She noted, “The analysis included a study of the conditions of 1,176 families affiliated with the institution, and the results showed the classification of families into three main categories; Category (A), the most needy, included 743 families, representing 63.2% of the total families, while Category (B), with moderate need, included 426 families, representing 36.2%. Category (C), the least needy, included only 7 families, representing 0.6%. The results also showed that category (A) accounted for the largest share of financial need, with a total estimated cost of 120 million dirhams, followed by category (B) with a total of 90 million dirhams, while the cost of category (C) amounted to approximately 83,000 dirhams, which provides the organisation with a more precise view of how to allocate resources according to actual priorities and achieve the highest possible social impact.”

She emphasised, “The application of the ABC methodology comes within the organisation’s efforts to promote data-driven institutional transformation, and to develop an integrated system for assessing needs and directing resources efficiently and effectively. Through this methodology, the organisation seeks to achieve the highest levels of social impact, ensuring the sustainability of services provided to children and their families, supporting their journey towards stability and self-reliance, and embodying its vision of transitioning from care to empowerment and building a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

The foundation continues to develop measurement, analysis and strategic planning tools, which support its mission to empower orphaned children and their families, and to transform support into a sustainable developmental impact that contributes to building a more stable future and quality of life for beneficiaries, enhancing their ability to be self-reliant and actively participate in society.