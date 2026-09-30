UAE General Budget Committee reviews medium-term strategy for 2027–2029 federal budget cycle

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE General Budget Committee held its 15th meeting to discuss the draft federal budget under the medium-term strategic plan for the 2027–2029 fiscal years.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Also attending the meeting, held at Qasr Al Watan, were Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; and Khaled Mohamed Balama Al Tameemi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), alongside representatives of the Presidential Court and the Ministry of Finance.

Discussions focused on the draft federal budget for fiscal year 2027 as part of the 2027–2029 budget plan, drawing on preliminary expenditure estimates and revenue forecasts for the medium-term budget cycle.

The discussions followed coordination between the Ministry of Finance and federal entities in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. (26) of 2019 on Public Finance, as amended, and in line with updates to tax legislation.

The Committee directed that the necessary procedures be completed to prepare the draft federal budget for the 2027–2029 planning period.

The Committee also reviewed the federal government's financial position for fiscal year 2026, based on actual expenditure and revenue recorded during the year to date.

Financial indicators reflect sustained growth in economic activity and significant progress across the UAE's economic sectors, despite regional and global developments.

The Committee also considered requests from federal entities for funding new strategic projects and issued the necessary directives.

It reviewed the latest developments concerning approved capital and development projects completed during 2026 to date, in accordance with established financial policies and procedures.

The new cycle of the federal government's strategic plan focuses on harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance planning and financial data analysis, simplify procedures, reduce requirements and improve fiscal efficiency across the federal government.

It also seeks to position the federal budget as a strategic instrument for future readiness, supporting sustained growth and taking government services to unprecedented levels.

The approach reflects the emphasis on proactivity, future readiness and strategic planning as key pillars of the model of government excellence established by the UAE Government.

Through its Strategic Plan 2027–2029, the Ministry of Finance seeks to strengthen the role of public finance as a strategic instrument to support sustainable development, improve government efficiency, reinforce quality of life as a national priority and consolidate the UAE’s global standing through effective, high-impact partnerships.

The Committee commended the Ministry of Finance for its efforts and the measures undertaken to prepare the draft federal budget for the 2027–2029 budget cycle.

The UAE Cabinet had previously approved the federal general budget for fiscal year 2026, with total estimated revenues and expenditures of AED92.4 billion each, maintaining the principle of balancing total financial resources with overall public expenditure.