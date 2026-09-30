UOS: 1st globally for sustainable curriculum in US STARS rating

SHARJAH, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UOS) has ranked first in the world, tied with other leading institutions, in the curriculum category of the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System, or STARS, the global sustainability framework administered by the U.S.-based Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE).

The achievement comes after the University received an overall Platinum rating, becoming the first university in the Middle East and the highest-rated institution in the United Arab Emirates to attain that distinction.

According to the latest STARS 2.2 performance data, UOS received a perfect score of 100% in the Curriculum category, reflecting the integration of sustainability principles into its academic and research ecosystem. The University also ranked second globally in the Wellbeing and Work category, with a score of 89.3%, underscoring the quality of its working environment and its commitment to the health and well-being of the campus community. It placed second globally in Food and Dining, scoring 68.9%, a category that measures practices related to sustainable food procurement and dining operations. The UOS also ranked third globally in Public Engagement, with a score of 97.8%, recognising its public-awareness programs and community initiatives.

Meanwhile, the University is preparing to launch its Eco-Representatives programme, which will invite students to serve as sustainability ambassadors across campus. Participants will lead environmental awareness campaigns among students and promote sustainable practices in student dormitories and academic departments, helping embed sustainability in daily campus life.

The progress across these performance indicators and the planned student-led initiatives form part of the University’s strategic plan and climate agenda. UOS aims to reduce carbon emissions by 47% by 2035 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, through continued technical assessments and the development of sustainable solutions across campus operations.