Private Label Middle East 2026 accelerates next phase of own-brand growth across MENA

DUBAI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Private Label Middle East 2026 returns to Dubai World Trade Centre from 3-5 November, bringing those businesses together with the manufacturers and specialist partners that can turn market opportunity into products ready for MENA consumers.

Leading buyers attending include Choithrams, Carrefour, Grandiose, Apparel Group, Aster DM Healthcare, Emirates Flight Catering, Noon, Spinneys, Truebell and Talabat, alongside a broad community of regional retailers, distributors, wholesalers, importers, exporters, brand owners and e-commerce businesses.

Visitors will be able to source customisable and market-ready products across food & beverage, beauty & personal care, cleaning & household, baby care, paper & plastic, health & wellness, over-the-counter products and more. The range supports applications including new own-brand launches, range extensions, reformulation, premiumisation, value-tier development and entry into high-potential categories.

Beyond finished products, buyers will also have access to the capabilities needed to take an idea from concept to shelf, including food safety, certification, labelling and packaging development.

Mark Napier, Vice President, Private Label Middle East, inD, said, “Private label is no longer competing on price alone. The opportunity now is to create brands and products that give consumers a reason to choose them - combining quality, value, innovation and relevance. Private Label Middle East brings the buyers and manufacturing expertise together to turn that opportunity into commercial growth.”

The 2026 edition will bring together exhibitors from the Czech Republic, UAE, Vietnam, Türkiye, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Jordan, Italy, India and China, giving MENA buyers access to a broader network of manufacturing expertise and sourcing opportunities.

Leading participants include Epson Middle East, Intercare, Emirates Steel Wool, V-Label, Al Ameera/Nuitree/Olitani, Global Foods SAL, Rasna and Lifco.

First-time exhibitors spanning food and non-food categories include Gustiban, Dawn Food, Al Nameer, Vihamark, Better Grow, Crispo, IFI Foods (Ghitha Holding), Al Nukaly, Bofillex, Maliban Biscuit, Spartan Cleaner and Biok Lab, underlining the breadth of manufacturing expertise entering the MENA private label market.