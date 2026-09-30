Abdullah bin Salem opens 58th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show

SHARJAH, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, opened, on Wednesday, the 58th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The event will run until October 4.

The show, the largest of its kind on the UAE and regional calendar of specialised jewellery trade shows, features more than 500 exhibitors from 19 countries, representing major international companies and brands specialising in watches, gold, precious gemstones, and fine and rare jewellery pieces.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah toured the show halls, reviewing the participating pavilions and the scale and diversity of the products on display.

He also listened to detailed explanations from representatives of participating companies and brands about the diverse design and craftsmanship traditions showcased at the show, developments in manufacturing and design technologies, and the latest methods and approaches in the gold and jewellery manufacturing and trade market, as well as its latest developments and trends locally, regionally and globally.

He also visited a number of local and international exhibition stands, including the Sharjah Business Women Council stand and the Emirati Goldsmiths stand, which showcases creations by leading Emirati female designers in gold and jewellery inspired by Emirati heritage and presented through a contemporary lens. The stand features distinctive creations and designs reflecting the latest innovations in the world of jewellery.

The current edition is being held across an area of more than 30,000 square metres and features five international pavilions representing Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore and Thailand, alongside a wide range of brands, jewellery houses and specialised companies. The show presents a diverse selection of watches, jewellery, gold, diamonds and precious gemstones, allowing visitors to explore different collections and designs and discover the latest offerings from participating companies and brands.

The event also provides a platform for direct engagement between exhibitors, visitors and industry professionals, creating opportunities to discover new products and collections and enabling brands to reach an audience interested in and following developments in the watches and jewellery sector.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied on his tour by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; Mohammed Ahmed Al Awadhi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; a number of members of the Sharjah Chamber’s Board of Directors; government officials; and diplomats representing the participating countries.