Youth Council of Ministry of Justice hosts session on role of youth in preventing crime, addressing emerging crimes in the digital age

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Youth Council of the Ministry of Justice organised a youth-led session titled “The Role of Youth in Preventing Crime and Addressing Emerging Crimes in the Digital Age” on the sidelines of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026.

The session aimed to highlight the role of young people in strengthening legal and digital awareness, contributing to the development of justice systems, and addressing challenges associated with artificial intelligence, online fraud and the promotion of illicit drugs through digital platforms.

The session featured Dr Noora Alshamsi, artificial intelligence expert; Khaled Diab, Legal Researcher at the Ministry of Justice; Basma Obaid Alkamali, Chairman of the Youth Council at the Ministry of Justice; and Saif Al Muttawa, Public Prosecutor at the Dubai Public Prosecution’s Narcotics Prosecution. The session was moderated by Saif Almansoori, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Youth Council.

Dr Noora Alshamsi noted that artificial intelligence has not only transformed the nature of digital crime but has also increased its speed, scale and ability to influence individuals. She highlighted the growing ability of AI systems to replicate voices and generate convincing images and videos within seconds. She stressed the importance of moving beyond simply warning young people about risks and focusing instead on developing their understanding of artificial intelligence technologies, strengthening their ability to identify misleading content, anticipate threats and contribute to the development of innovative solutions.

Khaled Diab presented examples of fraud schemes that may rely on deceptive messages or voice-cloning technologies to request financial transfers by impersonating trusted individuals. He emphasised the importance of youth participation in awareness initiatives and noted that responsibility for prevention should not rest solely with institutions.

He added that the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026 provides a practical example of empowering young people to contribute recommendations, support organisation and knowledge-sharing efforts, and participate in the development of initiatives that promote awareness and confidence in justice systems.

Basma Obaid Alkamali highlighted the role of young people as a driving force behind innovation and development within justice systems. She noted that young people possess valuable skills that can support the use of technology and artificial intelligence to simplify procedures, improve services and enhance operational efficiency.

She stressed that innovation must remain grounded in legal and human-centred principles and that young people should be encouraged to put forward ideas and solutions that meet future needs and contribute to improving public services.

Saif Al Muttawa discussed the changing methods used to promote illicit drugs, noting that the challenge extends beyond the diversity of substances to include the ways in which these substances are marketed to young people through seemingly familiar products, social media platforms and messaging applications.

He urged young people not to be misled by a false sense of security and emphasised the importance of verifying the source of products and avoiding dealings with unauthorised entities.