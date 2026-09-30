Masdar City Free Zone signs Fazaa partnership, first for Abu Dhabi free zone

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Masdar City Free Zone (MCFZ), Abu Dhabi's premier free zone and a global hub for clean technology, advanced industry and innovation, has signed a Services Agreement with Fazaa, giving eligible employees of its registered companies access to Fazaa's Silver, Gold and Platinum memberships.

The agreement was signed during LIVEX, Abu Dhabi's inaugural Livability and Investment Exhibition. Masdar City Free Zone has always built its offer around making things easier for the companies based here. This agreement extends that same idea to the people working inside those companies, one less thing to sort out for healthcare, a family outing, or furniture for a new home, all handled through a single discount card.

What the agreement includes:

• Access to Fazaa's Silver, Gold and Platinum memberships through the Masdar City Free Zone Department

• Discounts and offers across healthcare, automotive services, health and beauty, restaurants, furniture, real estate and car rentals

• Available across Masdar City Free Zone's business community

Ahmed Baghoum, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar City, said: "We're a growing free zone, and growth means our business community keeps getting broader and more diverse. Our approach has always been to tailor what we offer to that diversity. This agreement with Fazaa is a benefit our employees will genuinely use, and it adds to a growing portfolio of offerings we provide our business community, alongside our free zone terms, licensing support and sector-specific programmes."

Ahmed Mohamed Buharoon, General Manager, Fazaa, said: “At Fazaa, the UAE community and our members are at the heart of everything we do. We are continuously working to expand the range and quality of benefits we offer. Our partnership with Masdar City Free Zone will enable us to extend these benefits to a wider business community, supporting employees and their families across different aspects of daily life.”

The Fazaa benefit joins a wider set of reasons companies choose Masdar City Free Zone: 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax, dual licensing across the free zone and Abu Dhabi mainland, and one-day licensing, available across the full business community.

Companies registered with Masdar City Free Zone can register for Fazaa membership through the Free Zone Department Offices.