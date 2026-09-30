Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Liveability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX 2026)

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the Liveability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX 2026), organised by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

During a tour of the exhibition, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed visited the stands of several participating national entities and companies and reviewed their innovative projects, initiatives and smart solutions in planning future cities.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed underscored the importance of investing in the development of smart and sustainable cities, including anticipating future needs and harnessing the latest technologies and innovations to further enhance quality of life, improve the efficiency of services and create an integrated environment that responds to society’s aspirations and supports sustainable development.

LIVEX 2026 provides a global platform to showcase projects, policies and partnerships shaping the future of cities and enhancing their attractiveness as places to live, work and invest. The event convenes decision-makers, investors, real estate developers and public- and private-sector development partners to explore opportunities for greater integration between liveability, economic and urban development, and long-term investment.

The event is also attracting more than 1,500 investors representing leading investment institutions, banking organisations, global asset management firms and major real estate companies to explore opportunities for strengthening partnerships and investment cooperation across key sectors supporting the urban development of future cities.