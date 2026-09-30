UAE President and King of the Netherlands discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The call discussed strategic cooperation between the two countries and opportunities to further strengthen bilateral ties, particularly in the economic and development fields, in support of their mutual interests and the prosperity of their peoples.

The call also addressed the 2026 UN Water Conference, which the UAE will host in December. His Highness and King Willem-Alexander reaffirmed the two countries’ commitment to strengthening cooperation in this vital area to support sustainable development for future generations.

The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues, particularly developments in the Middle East. They underscored the importance of strengthening regional security and stability and advancing efforts towards comprehensive and lasting peace for the benefit of the region’s peoples.