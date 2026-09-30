Kanaf earns Child and Family Friendly Institution accreditation

SHARJAH, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Kanaf Centre, affiliated with the Child Safety Organisation (CSO) and dedicated to caring for and supporting children who have experienced abuse and their families, has received the Child and Family Friendly Institution accreditation.

Awarded following an assessment by Sharjah Child Friendly Office, part of Sharjah Health Authority, the accreditation evaluated the center across four pillars: sustainability, innovation, inclusivity and institutional culture.

The findings confirmed that Kanaf met the accreditation requirements, with no gaps identified across the standards assessed.

The accreditation supports the mission of Kanaf, which was established under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, to provide integrated legal, psychological and social support to children who have experienced abuse. By bringing relevant agencies and services together under one roof, Kanaf facilitates the coordination of protection procedures, referrals and treatment, providing children and their families with a safe environment throughout each stage of a case.

Dr. Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director General of the Child Safety Organisation and Chairperson of the Higher Committee of Kanaf Center, said, “Sharjah’s approach to caring for children and families reflects a shared responsibility, one that institutions have a central role in upholding through their decisions and priorities. For child protection institutions, this responsibility carries particular significance. Families who turn to us place their trust in our ability to safeguard their child’s dignity, understand their circumstances and support them. The best interests of the child and the needs of their family must therefore guide our work and the development of our services.”

She added, “We value this accreditation as recognition of the alignment between Kanaf’s mission and its institutional approach, and as a commitment to maintaining the standard of care that children and their families deserve. We also appreciate the role of Sharjah Child Friendly Office in establishing standards that help institutions become more responsive to children and families, strengthening coordination across the emirate’s child protection system.”

The assessment included a review of the center’s approved policies and guidelines, a field visit to examine its working environment and facilities, meetings with the Kanaf team, and analysis of survey results to verify how the standards are applied in daily practice.

Ameena Al Refaei, Director of Kanaf, said, “The assessment required us to document our procedures and provide evidence of their implementation, from familiarising employees with policies and training them to apply them, to ensuring suitable facilities and accommodating family needs in the workplace. The field visit, team meetings and surveys allowed these elements to be assessed together and confirmed that our day-to-day practices met the accreditation requirements.”

She added, “One practical example is the provision of appropriate accommodations for employees who are parents of children with disabilities, ensuring their needs are considered in the workplace. We will continue to monitor policy implementation and use employee feedback to identify training needs and improve procedures, keeping the standards clear and practical in everyday work.”

Practices covered by the assessment included safe spaces and facilities that meet the needs of children and families, ongoing training to strengthen employees’ awareness of child protection, and mechanisms to share knowledge, encourage innovation and support communication across the team.

Kanaf Center operates within the Child Safety Organisation’s wider efforts to protect children from neglect, abuse and exploitation, and to support their physical and psychological safety within secure family and community environments.