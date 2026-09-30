SEDD, Shurooq conclude joint programme to develop leaders

SHARJAH, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), in cooperation with the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), has concluded the six-month “Promising Leaders” programme, aimed at developing leadership capabilities and equipping government talent with the skills, knowledge and tools needed to navigate a changing work environment, anticipate future trends, innovate and make effective decisions.

The programme was implemented in cooperation with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, with 16 employees from the two entities taking part: nine from SEDD and seven from Shurooq. It formed part of the partnership between the two organisations to develop talent and promote the exchange of expertise and knowledge, supporting government development efforts in Sharjah.

Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) and member of the Sharjah Executive Council, said, “The ‘Promising Leaders’ programme reflects the SEDD’s commitment to investing in talent and developing leadership capabilities, enabling employees to keep pace with rapid changes, anticipate the future, and turn challenges into opportunities for development and innovation. Cooperation with Shurooq also highlights the importance of institutional partnerships in aligning efforts, exchanging expertise and creating an environment that supports the development of leaders capable of driving progress efficiently and effectively.”

He added, “We are proud of the level demonstrated by the participants throughout the programme and the ideas and projects they presented, which reflect their ability to apply the knowledge and skills they acquired to develop practical solutions to institutional challenges. The programme’s real value lies in transferring the impact of training from knowledge to practical application, as demonstrated by the projects presented by participants in artificial intelligence, digital transformation and service development.”

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), said, “Investing in talent is a fundamental pillar for strengthening institutions’ ability to continue developing and creating sustainable impact. Leadership programmes are valuable in preparing employees to assume broader responsibilities and enabling them to apply what they have learned through practical initiatives and solutions that contribute to improving operations.”

He added, “As leaders, we have a responsibility to give employees the confidence and space to participate and take responsibility, while providing guidance that helps them turn learning into tangible results. Developing future leaders begins by giving them opportunities to put their ideas into practice, learn from experience and contribute effectively to achieving their organisations’ priorities.”

The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, which delivered the programme, said preparing government leaders capable of responding to rapid change is an essential part of its efforts to build the institutions of the future.

Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, said the school plays a key role through designing and delivering leadership programmes focused on developing leadership capabilities, strengthening participants’ readiness to address opportunities and challenges, and enabling them to apply strategic thinking and foresight effectively. This, he said, supports their ability to adapt to change and deliver more flexible and effective government performance.

He added that the school’s efforts focus on linking knowledge with application and providing practical methodologies to develop government talent. Participants are therefore enabled to turn ideas into implementable institutional initiatives and solutions, address practical challenges and make knowledge- and experience-based decisions, in line with the UAE’s approach to building more innovative and future-ready governments and improving government performance and service quality.

Sheikha Al Muhairi, Director of Executive Education at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, said the “Promising Leaders” programme demonstrates the importance of executive education in developing talent through an integrated learning experience combining knowledge, practice and direct engagement with institutional challenges.

She added that the programme enabled participants to apply the skills and knowledge they acquired by developing practical projects reflecting workplace needs. This helped translate learning into practice, strengthened their ability to turn knowledge into applicable solutions and practices, and contributed to creating sustainable value for institutions and enhancing their long-term institutional impact.

The six-month programme covered five main training areas: management and institutional understanding; strategic planning; project and team management; digital and future leadership; and public-private partnerships. It also included self-learning programmes, leadership twinning, “Meet a Leader” sessions and field visits.

The programme helped participants develop a range of skills, including problem definition and framework-setting, planning and feasibility studies, benchmarking, identifying risks and challenges, preparing implementation plans, establishing performance indicators and measuring impact. It also enhanced presentation and public speaking skills, confidence in presenting and discussing ideas, teamwork and effective role distribution.

The programme also saw participants present four innovative projects focused on using artificial intelligence to develop services and improve institutional processes.

Teams from the SEDD presented a smart system for auditing transactions using artificial intelligence, featuring an integrated package for managing internal audit processes in line with international specifications and standards. They also presented an interactive chatbot system for responding to customer enquiries, with the ability to deliver some services through conversation.

Shurooq teams presented a comprehensive national digital system powered by artificial intelligence, designed to gradually cover government services, starting with enquiries and guidance and progressing to the delivery of some services using AI. They also presented a smart facility-booking system powered by artificial intelligence, primarily targeting tourists and visitors.

The projects demonstrated the programme’s practical focus, with participants’ outputs extending beyond theoretical ideas to solutions designed for implementation.

The joint programme reflects SEDD and Shurooq’s commitment to continued investment in human capital, strengthening the capabilities of Sharjah’s government talent and creating a work environment that encourages innovation and strategic thinking. The initiative aims to help prepare leaders capable of responding to future changes and contributing effectively to sustainable development in Sharjah.