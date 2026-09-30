UN Crime Congress deepens international dialogue, strengthens partnerships to address evolving criminal threats

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth day of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026 featured high-level discussions on addressing new, emerging and evolving forms of crime, strengthening international partnerships and cooperation, advancing capacity-building efforts, and promoting the responsible use of technology in support of criminal justice, public safety and the protection of rights.

The morning programme continued discussions under agenda item 5 on addressing and countering crime, including organised crime and terrorism in all their forms and manifestations, while Workshop 4, titled “Turning the Digital Age into an Opportunity: Promoting the Responsible Use of Technologies in Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice”, continued its deliberations focusing on practical approaches to balancing technological innovation with the protection of rights, privacy and public trust.

The afternoon sessions marked the start of discussions under agenda item 6 on strengthening cooperation and partnerships, including technical and material assistance and training at the national, regional and international levels in the fields of crime prevention and criminal justice. The day five also witnessed the adoption of the report of Committee I, supporting the completion of the Congress’s thematic outcomes.

The “Future of Criminal Justice 2045” session, organised by the UAE Public Prosecution, examined the profound transformation under way across justice systems as a result of advances in artificial intelligence and the increasing use of digital and algorithmic evidence.

The session explored the transition from justice systems that respond to crime after it occurs to more proactive and disciplined systems capable of anticipating risks without prejudging responsibility It also examined the transition from conventional investigations to intelligent, analytical investigations that can identify patterns and connections across vast volumes of data.

Participants emphasised that the “Future of Criminal Justice 2045” study is not intended to predict a single future. Rather, it seeks to develop multiple scenarios by analysing major global trends, identifying early indicators of change, understanding the forces shaping future developments and testing potential disruptions.

They noted that the central challenge is not whether artificial intelligence should be used, but how its capabilities can be harnessed while preserving legality, the presumption of innocence, the right to defence, the reviewability of decisions, accountability and public trust. This approach is guided by a fundamental principle: “Technology strengthens justice, the law governs it, and humans remain the ultimate decision-makers.”

The study introduced the “Prosecution of the Future” model as an integrated institutional framework built on four interconnected pillars: a constitutional and legal foundation that safeguards the guarantees of justice; advanced digital capabilities that harness data, artificial intelligence and intelligent agents; ethical governance that ensures algorithms remain explainable and reviewable, with continued human oversight; and data and algorithmic sovereignty that protects judicial data and maintains control over technological systems and models.

The session concluded that the justice systems of the future must continue to modernise their tools without changing their foundations, expand their capabilities without diminishing procedural safeguards, and embrace technological innovation while remaining firmly anchored in the rule of law.

Discussions under agenda item 6 focused on advancing international cooperation beyond dialogue towards practical capacity-building and institutional mechanisms that enable countries to strengthen legislation, institutions and operational capabilities across prevention, investigation, prosecution and the administration of justice.

Participants highlighted the importance of aligning technical assistance and training with national priorities, while strengthening partnerships among governments, international organisations, law enforcement authorities, judicial institutions, academia, civil society and the private sector. Such cooperation contributes to programme sustainability, knowledge transfer and the development of more integrated responses to shared challenges.

Ancillary meetings examined the development of regional legal aid networks to advance cooperation, capacity and cross-border support, as well as the use of electronic tools to strengthen legal cooperation under the Medellin Treaty. They also discussed enhanced cooperation against trafficking in cultural property, moving from underused tools to coordinated international action.

Workshop 4 continued to examine opportunities to harness technology in crime prevention and criminal justice, with a focus on balancing innovation with the protection of human rights, privacy and data security, while ensuring transparency, accountability and human oversight.

Discussions addressed strengthening digital governance to prevent cybercrime and safeguard civic space, accelerating preventive justice through digital innovation, and assessing the use of artificial intelligence in witness statement-taking by bringing together academic expertise, technical knowledge and law enforcement requirements.

Meetings also explored technology-enabled organised crime, emerging threats and multi-faceted responses, as well as efforts to protect young people from misinformation, cyber-enabled organised crime and drug trafficking in digital environments. Additional discussions addressed non-consensual image sharing and the harms and violations associated with such practices.

Day five featured a fireside chat entitled “Smart Cities, Safe Cities: AI Infrastructure and Digital Systems for Public Safety”, which examined how smart city strategies, AI infrastructure and integrated digital systems can strengthen public safety and enhance urban resilience.

Participants discussed the importance of secure digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, data governance, digital twins and infrastructure modelling, as well as the role of these tools in crisis response, preparedness and coordinated urban management.

The discussions emphasised that building safer cities depends not only on technology, but also on clear governance, institutional integration, reliable data and safeguards that protect privacy and rights, ensuring that digital capabilities serve people and strengthen the effectiveness of risk response.

Victims’ rights featured prominently in the fifth day’s discussions, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the United Nations Declaration of Basic Principles of Justice for Victims of Crime and Abuse of Power. Participants examined the evolution of victims’ rights, needs and services, and explored ways to build more responsive systems.

Meetings addressed strengthening access to justice through public defender institutions, integrating the experiences of people directly affected by criminal justice systems into reform efforts, and promoting narratives that reinforce the importance of justice and support people-centred justice systems.

Discussions also examined the situation of victims of labour exploitation and trafficking for forced labour, responses to conflict-related sexual violence in the digital age, and efforts to strengthen access to justice within frameworks grounded in human rights and the rule of law. Additional sessions focused on building public trust to support effective and accountable policing.

A meeting organised by the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) examined the nexus between cyber scam centres and human trafficking, as well as coordinated international responses to criminal networks that exploit victims to conduct cross-border digital fraud.

Other discussions explored the relationship between climate-related disasters and the emergence of human trafficking hotspots across three continents, the role of data in redesigning prevention systems that preserve victims’ dignity, and the importance of decentralised cooperation in combating human trafficking.

Another session examined strengthened partnerships to address online scams targeting older persons, including efforts related to awareness-raising, information exchange and the development of prevention, protection and response mechanisms.

Meetings explored current trends in illicit financial activity and the experience of financial intelligence units and competent authorities in identifying suspicious financial flows. Discussions also examined efforts to strengthen national ownership of anti-corruption and organised crime prevention measures in the digital age through effective and efficient assessment processes.

The programme further examined the evolution of transnational organised crime in the Pacific region and the responses required at the regional level. Additional discussions focused on the potential role of future peace operations in tackling organised crime, and on the relationship between criminal justice reform, accountability and trust in institutions.

Discussions on alternatives to detention highlighted efforts to move beyond traditional punitive approaches and promote non-custodial measures, while drawing on contemporary research to strengthen responses to crime in the twenty-first century.

The ancillary meetings programme addressed local governance and youth mobilisation in support of crime prevention and inclusive justice, strengthening civic education to prevent youth crime in the digital age, and addressing racist and hate crimes in sport through legal and policy measures.

Discussions also examined crime prevention and urban safety through environmental design and the United Nations Guidelines for Safer Cities, as well as the role of women’s leadership in addressing environmental crime and protecting communities, ecosystems and justice systems.

Additional sessions presented comparative analyses of regional and international crime and justice trends and examined civil society priorities for action following the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, supporting efforts to maintain momentum and translate the Congress’s outcomes into practical initiatives.

The United Nations Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Programme Network (PNI) Lab hosted a session entitled “From Training to Impact: The PNI’s Contribution to Strengthening Criminal Justice through Capacity-Building.”

The session presented approaches adopted by several Programme Network Institutes in designing and delivering capacity-building programmes, alongside innovative practices and methodologies for measuring the long-term impact of training initiatives.

The Congress continues until 1 October 2026, as the international community comes together in Abu Dhabi to finalise outcomes under the framework of the Abu Dhabi Declaration, strengthen cooperation and partnerships, promote the responsible use of technology, and support the development of more effective, inclusive and future-ready criminal justice systems capable of protecting people and the planet while upholding the rule of law.