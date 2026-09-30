UAE Customs foils attempt to smuggle 16.2 kg of crystal meth through border crossing

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Customs, represented by the General Directorate of Ports Security at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), foiled an attempt to smuggle 16.2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, professionally concealed inside the tyre of a vehicle entering the UAE through one of the country’s land border crossings.

The incident began when customs inspectors became suspicious of the vehicle as it passed through advanced scanning systems, which revealed unusual indicators. This prompted manual inspection teams to conduct a thorough search, leading to the discovery of the narcotics, in cooperation with the Customs and Security Support Department (K9), which specialises in narcotics detection.

The seizure reflects the high level of vigilance and extensive field expertise of customs inspectors, as well as ICP’s successful deployment of advanced technologies that enhance the efficiency of detecting prohibited substances and countering smuggling attempts across the UAE’s various ports of entry.

In this regard, the General Directorate of Ports Security has recorded a total of 765 narcotics seizures since the beginning of the year, involving approximately 390 kilograms of narcotics and 50,000 narcotic pills.

ICP commended the inspectors for carrying out their duties with professionalism and efficiency, reaffirming its continued commitment to advancing its inspection capabilities to protect society from the dangers of narcotics and deter any attempts to compromise the security of the UAE, as part of national efforts to safeguard the security and safety of society.