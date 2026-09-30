GWU, UNODC sign cooperation agreement to promote women’s empowerment

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Women’s Union (GWU) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening prospects for joint action and developing sustainable development partnerships, in a strategic step to deepen international cooperation.

The signing ceremony took place in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority. The agreement was signed on behalf of the General Women’s Union by Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, and on behalf of the United Nations by Monica Juma, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Noura Al Suwaidi affirmed that the signing of the agreement reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening effective partnerships with the United Nations and developing innovative mechanisms that serve communities.

She noted that this understanding constitutes a key foundation for pooling expertise and exchanging technical and field-based perspectives, contributing positively to enhancing levels of community safety and expanding the scope of prevention and protection efforts.

The cooperation agreement aims to provide an institutional framework for unifying joint efforts and shared visions, advancing development and humanitarian initiatives, and reinforcing the position of Emirati women as an inspiring global model of influence. It also seeks to strengthen mechanisms for continuous and effective consultation and coordination between the two sides in support of women’s empowerment and the building of safer, more aware communities.

The signing of the agreement reflects the shared commitment of both parties to expanding the horizons of humanitarian and development work and providing an integrated institutional model that strengthens the foundations of sustainable quality of life. It also supports efforts to empower women and enhance their pivotal role in shaping the future and participating in decision-making at both the regional and international levels.