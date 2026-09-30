Sharjah Chamber to launch Al Dhaid Date Festival 2026

SHARJAH, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) is set to launch the sixth edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival at Expo Al Dhaid in Al Dhaid from 8 to 11 October.

The festival will bring together date producers, retailers, farmers, and palm owners from across the UAE to celebrate the date palm tree while supporting the market presence and promotion of Emirati dates in local markets.

It will also feature extensive participation from leading date-palm growers and agricultural experts, alongside agricultural companies, government entities, productive families, and home-based businesses involved in date cultivation, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and business engagement.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the Al Dhaid Date Festival has become a driver of economic activity in Sharjah’s eastern and central regions. He noted that the festival reflects the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to supporting the development of the agricultural sector and strengthening its role as a key component of the sustainable national food security ecosystem.

Al Awadi added that the festival provides farmers, agricultural project owners, and productive families with a direct platform to connect with consumers and traders, creating greater opportunities to enhance the value and market potential of locally produced dates.

For his part, Mohammed Musabeh Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of Al Dhaid Date Festival, stated that organisers had finalised the operational plans for the sixth edition, building on the success of the five previous editions.

He noted that the strong attendance and increasing participation of palm owners from across the UAE have further reinforced the festival’s role in equipping farmers with practical knowledge of organic agriculture, sustainability practices, and modern agricultural technologies.

This year’s edition will feature a diverse programme of activities and competitions, including premium date auctions, with valuable prizes allocated to winners, and a dedicated dates market showcasing the finest varieties of dates. The programme will also include a series of expert-led workshops focused on modern agricultural techniques and date-palm care, complemented by cultural and artistic activities and traditional folkloric performances.

The Al Dhaid Date Festival provides a platform for local sellers to promote and market dates and date-based products, while creating opportunities for expertise exchange between farmers and agricultural specialists. Shoppers and visitors can explore a diverse selection of premium and commercial dates, reflecting the richness of the UAE’s date-palm heritage and the diversity of its produce.