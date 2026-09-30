Australia's Carruthers dominates in Abu Dhabi Challenge

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Australia's Coby Carruthers made the most of an invitation from the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) as he shot a bogey-free eight-under-par 62 to lead the Abu Dhabi Challenge after the opening round at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

Belgium's Matthis Besard, Germany's Michael Hirmer and Denmark's Victor Sidal Svendsen share third place on six under after rounds of 64.

The Abu Dhabi Challenge golf tournament brings together 144 players from 24 countries for one of the key events on the international HotelPlanner Tour calendar.

The tournament will run until Saturday at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club in Al Ain Region, in partnership with the Emirates Golf Federation and with the support of Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The field features players from across Europe, Africa, the Americas and Australia, alongside Emirati golfers Ahmad Skaik and Ahmed Al Musharrekh and UAE-based players.

The Abu Dhabi Challenge offers a total prize fund of US$350,000, equivalent to approximately AED1.285 million.

This year marks the fourth edition of the tournament, following victories by Portugal’s Ricardo Gouveia in 2023, England’s Garrick Porteous in 2024 and Italy’s Renato Paratore in 2025.

The tournament is also the final qualifying event before the two concluding Road to Mallorca tournaments in China. The top 68 players in the rankings after the Abu Dhabi Challenge will qualify for the China events ahead of the season-ending Grand Final in Mallorca.