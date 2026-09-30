EU extends EUNAVFOR MED IRINI until March 2029

BRUSSELS, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The EU is set to broaden its Mediterranean naval mission to protect subsea infrastructure and engage in naval diplomacy with Northern African countries.

The mission, codenamed EUNAVFOR MED IRINI, would be extended until 31 March, 2029, under a draft Council decision obtained by Euronews.

Created in 2020, the operation would take on a wider role monitoring illicit activity, protecting infrastructure and combating migrant smuggling.

Its current mandate expires in March 2027. The draft would extend it for another two years, with a €16.88 million budget, while significantly broadening its scope.

The operation would support efforts to protect critical maritime infrastructure, such as fibre-optic cables and subsea pipelines, and would be able to test and pilot new technologies for maritime protection.

IRINI's existing role includes combating migrant smuggling and human trafficking by helping to disrupt the business model of smuggling and trafficking networks.

The revised mandate also puts greater emphasis on regional maritime-security cooperation. IRINI would act as a platform for cooperation and use naval diplomacy and exercises to explore opportunities beyond Libya with other interested countries, naming Egypt, Tunisia and Lebanon.