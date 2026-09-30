GCAA: Security incident involving Flydubai flight FZ1073, bound from Dubai to Tel Aviv, brought under control

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced Wednesday that flydubai flight FZ1073, operating from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport on September 30, 2026, experienced a security incident that was brought under control.

This necessitated the diversion of the aircraft and an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The incident resulted in injuries to some members of the aircraft crew, who were transported to a hospital in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to receive the necessary medical care.

The GCAA emphasises that the safety and security of passengers and crew members remain its top priorities.

The Authority’s investigation teams, in coordination with the relevant authorities, are continuing their work to determine the causes and circumstances of the incident, including a review of the operational and security aspects.

The GCAA urges everyone not to circulate any unofficial information or pre-empt the findings of the investigation. The public will be provided with the findings once they are issued.