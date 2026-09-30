Sultan of Oman receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

MUSCAT, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman received today at Al Baraka Palace H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, and his accompanying delegation, as part of H.H.’s official visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

At the outset of the meeting, H.H. conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to His Majesty the Sultan, along with his wishes for His Majesty’s continued health and happiness and for the Sultanate of Oman and its people continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Majesty conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for the United Arab Emirates and its people continued progress, advancement and prosperity.

His Majesty affirmed the depth of the longstanding fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and their peoples.

The meeting, attended by H.H. Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs,

discussed the distinguished fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman, as well as opportunities to strengthen them and expand avenues of cooperation between the two countries across various fields, in a manner that serves their shared interests and brings greater prosperity and well-being to their peoples.

The two sides also discussed a number of issues and topics of mutual interest and exchanged views on them.

Following the meeting, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik hosted a luncheon in honour of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his accompanying delegation.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan had arrived in Muscat earlier today. He was received upon his arrival at the Royal Airport by H.H. Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs,, along with a number of senior Omani officials.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed was accompanied during the visit by a delegation comprising Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; and Sultan Obaid Al Yabhouni, Director General of the Office of the Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Also attending the meeting from the Omani side were Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nu’amani, Minister of the Royal Office; Dr. Hamad bin Said Al Aufi, Head of the Private Office; and Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, President of Oman Investment Authority (OIA).