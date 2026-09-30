Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli FM discuss bilateral relations during phone call

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them during a telephone call with Gideon Sa’ar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel.

The two sides also exchanged views on the overall developments in the region.

During the call, H.H. inquired about the safety of the passengers aboard the flydubai flight traveling from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport, which experienced a security incident that was brought under control. H.H. expressed his wishes for their continued health and well-being and conveyed his greetings to the passengers’ families.